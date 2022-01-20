Satellite images show Russian troops near the Ukrainian border; Watch VIDEO | World

Satellite images released on Thursday (20) show Russian army troops near the border with Ukraine. See the VIDEO above.
According to the company Maxar Technologies, responsible for capturing the records, Russian forces are deployed in four locations in the west of the country, close to the border area.
The region has been the focus of tensions between Russia and the West for several months. More than 100,000 Russian troops have already been deployed to the area.
Ukraine: understand the facts that can lead to a war
This week, the UK and Canada sent military support to the Ukrainians – The West says that Russia is preparing for a war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.
On Wednesday (19), US President Joe Biden said that if Russia advances on Ukraine, the country would pay dearly for it.
“But if they really do what they are capable of doing with the forces accumulated on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia if they invade deeply into Ukraine. Our allies and partners stand ready to impose severe costs and damage on Russia and the Russian economy,” Biden said.
Russian officials have more than once denied that they are planning an invasion and say the West’s claims are unfounded.
Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months over accusations from Western countries that Moscow is preparing an invasion.
A Russian T-72B3 tank fires during military exercises in the Rostov region of southern Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on January 12, 2022 — Photo: AP
Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since the Russian government annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
Tensions have escalated over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has left more than 13,000 dead so far and where Russia is accused of supporting separatists. The Kremlin denies it.
Russian military exercise brings tanks to Ukraine border
On November 10, the United States asks Russia for an explanation after detecting “unusual” troop movements on the border with Ukraine.
By April, Moscow had already massed around 100,000 troops on the border, fueling early fears of invasion.
NATO, the European Union, France and Germany warn the Russian government against any further “aggressive” action.
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Westerners of exacerbating tensions by delivering modern weaponry to Ukraine and carrying out “provocative military exercises” in the Black Sea and near its borders.