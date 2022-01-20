Scooby quotes that rocked

Pedro Scooby debuted on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) as one of the participants of the “cabin” group. The surfer entered the reality show amid controversies involving his ex, Luana Piovani, and the three children they share. But beyond that, his first days of participation in the program are already giving a lot of talk, with speeches that involve tips for Amy Winehouse and justifications for avoiding bathing.

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby says he hasn’t showered yet Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Asked by Maria if he had already taken a bath since entering the “most guarded house in Brazil”, Scooby denied and said that he had taken many baths in the pool.

“How beautiful, chlorine bath”, ironized the sister. He defended himself: “Yesterday I arrived at night, spent the night at the pool, then I went in and slept. Today, I spent the whole day in the pool. huh”.

Scooby justifying the absence of a bath because he took a bath in the pool.

The head of the *** my friend, didn’t you wash your face? — Rachel (@raqnery) January 19, 2022

We already have the first pig of the bbb.. Pedro scooby saying that he took a bath in the pool at dawn and all day.. that if he were to take a bath and take a test at night he would sweat everything dnv — camis mila (@camilaavcnt) January 19, 2022

pedro scooby the new viih tube said he hasn’t showered yet so he doesn’t wear out his skin #BBB22 — ?? (@patrifeelings) January 18, 2022

I’m just scooby today making up excuses for not taking a shower to preserve the skin — b (@lcowfish) January 18, 2022

Piovani’s Circus

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby says he has a good relationship with Luana Piovani Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Despite the controversies on the internet, Scooby assured that he has respect for Luana Piovani, with whom he shares his children Dom, Bem and Liz. He also said that despite the actress complaining about him on her social networks, the relationship between the two is good and Luana has fun with the buzz.

“My bond with Luana will be eternal. She’s not my ex-wife, she’s the mother of my children. I’ll have to take care of her. What people don’t understand is that Luana has that way of hers, right? says things on the internet and the crowd creates a world”, said the brother.

“And, like, I talk to her normal, I go over to her house. It’s just that she has these… She likes the review,” laughed Scooby. “She plays with that over there. It’s like a circus and she owns the circus. And the crowd creates a world as if there is a war between her and me and, in reality, there is no war.”

Pedro Scooby as a good surfer from Rio de Janeiro, full of good conversation, friendly in general, managing to lead the crowd even with Luana Piovani, the Childhood Court, the Guardianship Council behind him. — Jota Marques (@jotamarquesrj) January 18, 2022

scooby taking 5 minutes to complete a sentence xa piovani speaking 15 sentences per minute must have been a fascinating marriage — Nalu (@naIubs) January 17, 2022

more and more I see pedro scooby I understand more luana piovani saying “does he deliver my children with lice? yes BUT HE IS WONDERFUL” — legal officer jake gyllenhaal (@dinlenrau) January 19, 2022

Advice for Amy Winehouse

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby tells how he would try to change Amy Winehouse’s life Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Pedro spoke about the singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27 due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. Before she died, the artist publicly suffered from chemical dependency and eating disorders.

Talking to Douglas Silva, the surfer confessed how he would have liked to have helped Amy: “A stop I used to travel, like, man, I wish I had met her in a private place and said: ‘Man, life is awesome. “, he said.

to think that pedro scooby would have changed amy winehouse’s destiny if he had bumped into her in such a private place too sad — muskito (@ajotasantarosa) January 19, 2022

for now, my fans at the bbb go to pedro scooby when someone says something funnier than the amy winehouse business i transfer the fans to this someone — ariane (@ariapple63) January 19, 2022