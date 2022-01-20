Scooby quotes that rocked

Pedro Scooby debuted on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) as one of the participants of the “cabin” group. The surfer entered the reality show amid controversies involving his ex, Luana Piovani, and the three children they share. But beyond that, his first days of participation in the program are already giving a lot of talk, with speeches that involve tips for Amy Winehouse and justifications for avoiding bathing.
save the skin
Asked by Maria if he had already taken a bath since entering the “most guarded house in Brazil”, Scooby denied and said that he had taken many baths in the pool.
“How beautiful, chlorine bath”, ironized the sister. He defended himself: “Yesterday I arrived at night, spent the night at the pool, then I went in and slept. Today, I spent the whole day in the pool. huh”.
Piovani’s Circus
Despite the controversies on the internet, Scooby assured that he has respect for Luana Piovani, with whom he shares his children Dom, Bem and Liz. He also said that despite the actress complaining about him on her social networks, the relationship between the two is good and Luana has fun with the buzz.
“My bond with Luana will be eternal. She’s not my ex-wife, she’s the mother of my children. I’ll have to take care of her. What people don’t understand is that Luana has that way of hers, right? says things on the internet and the crowd creates a world”, said the brother.
“And, like, I talk to her normal, I go over to her house. It’s just that she has these… She likes the review,” laughed Scooby. “She plays with that over there. It’s like a circus and she owns the circus. And the crowd creates a world as if there is a war between her and me and, in reality, there is no war.”
Advice for Amy Winehouse
Pedro spoke about the singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27 due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages. Before she died, the artist publicly suffered from chemical dependency and eating disorders.
Talking to Douglas Silva, the surfer confessed how he would have liked to have helped Amy: “A stop I used to travel, like, man, I wish I had met her in a private place and said: ‘Man, life is awesome. “, he said.
