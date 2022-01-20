See five details of the new Corinthians that Sylvinho showed in the two training games held | Corinthians

Corinthians’ preparation for the 2022 season is in full swing and, with two training games so far, some indications point to how the team led by Sylvinho and his coaching staff will start the year.

A change on the left side, new faces arriving, dispute in the midfield, novelty in charge of the attack… Every beginning of the year gives the fans the possibility of being optimistic again with their team and the coaching staff the chance to make relevant changes . Below, the ge show some.

Before five indications of changes in the Corinthians team for the beginning of the season, it is worth remembering that the first training game was won by 1 to 0, against Inter de Limeira, with a goal by Du Queiroz, and the second by 2 to 1 , against Audax, with goals from Róger Guedes and also from Du. Gabriel countered.

After playing less than half of his competitor’s matches for the spot on the left side, the way seems open again for Lucas Piton in the team. The 21-year-old, with 21 matches in 2021, was a starter in Sylvinho’s first team draft for 2022 and continued like that in training games.

At 36 years old, Fábio Santos, who played 44 matches last year, was used as a substitute in the matches against Inter de Limeira and Audax. The trend, therefore, is for a relevant change on the side at the beginning of the year. After all, in 2021, Fábio was the absolute holder of the coaching staff.

Several factors can influence the decision for the exchange, one of them the need to give Piton a rhythm of play for the season full of championships. Gradually, due to his age, Fábio will also need to be preserved and take turns holding the youngster, who is one of the assets that the club can sell.

Lucas Piton starts 2022 as a starter for Corinthians side — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Paulinho and the dilemma in midfield

The dispute in the Corinthians midfield should be intense. There are few spots for many possibilities. One of the main ones is the midfielder Paulinho, holder against Inter de Limeira, but reserve against Audax.

The physical form of the reinforcement is a reason for the attention of the physical preparation, since the player comes from months of inactivity. In his presentation, he himself admitted the need to prepare well to be able to accumulate more minutes and support a short-term title.

With Paulinho and Renato Augusto available to start the games, Giuliano, for example, could be one to lose his spot in midfield, since the role of first midfielder must be done by Gabriel, with two wingers next to the midfielders and a center forward.

Renato Augusto and Paulinho in Corinthians training at CT — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

(Almost) Immutable Tactical Scheme

If in his presentation Sylvinho already made it clear that he would not play with three defenders for not dominating the scheme, which was on the rise at the time of Vagner Mancini, the current coach also shows good signs that he will not give up playing in the 4-1 -4-1, with a man of reference in the attack.

So, at first, the coach will hardly test in official games in a 4-4-2, for example, with two more mobile attacks, which could be Willian and Róger Guedes. The inflexibility of changing the tactical scheme maintains, for example, the need for the board to follow in the search for a number 9.

Gustavo Mantuan is a good bet

Shirt 9 that should start the season being “used” (figuratively) by Gustavo Mantuan. Although he only played three games last year, the player has Sylvinho’s admiration and has the potential to surprise this season.

It is he who started in both training games as a man of reference centralized in the attack. For the commission, he can also play on the flanks of the field and should gain more minutes in 2022.

The chance for Mantuan is also related to Jô, who started the pre-season late for having contracted Covid-19. The striker did not participate in the first training game and entered at the end of the second, playing for a few minutes.

Attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan has a contract with Corinthians until 2025 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Bruno Melo and the dispute in the defense

Hired as a left-back, Bruno Melo takes his first steps at Corinthians as a defender. In the first training game, he was alongside Raul Gustavo in the defense in the reserve team. In the second game, he entered only at the very end.

The player’s versatility, with the possibility of playing in the defense, makes up for a momentary lack of the club: Raul until then was the only reserve defender with the departure of Léo Santos and the departure of Danilo Avelar. The fact, however, should not last long.

Robson Bambu has already been signed from Nice, France, and the loan will be announced as soon as all the necessary documentation arrives. Melo should be used in the cast as a joker.

Bruno Melo disputes the ball with Gabriel in Corinthians training; ago, Jonathan Cafu and Paulinho observe — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians