See the celebrities who have criticized the actress

Lima Duarte’s reaction to Regina Duarte’s post in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) drew attention. Yesterday, the 91-year-old actor recalled the great partnership between the two on Brazilian television and asked her not to be carried away by Bolsonarism.

But this is by no means the first time that the former special secretary for Culture has been criticized by her former co-workers. Check out:

Controversial interview with CNN generated a manifesto of repudiation

Regina Duarte during an interview with CNN Image: reproduction/CNN

In May 2020, while holding the position of special secretary for Culture, Regina played down the effects of the military dictatorship in conversation with journalist Daniel Adjuto.

“Man, I’m sorry, I’m going to say something. So, humanity doesn’t stop dying. If you talk about life, on the other side there’s death. And people are like ‘oh, oh, oh’. Why?”, he argued. .

“It’s because there was torture, Secretary,” interrupted Adjuto. “Well, but there was always torture. My God in heaven, Stalin, how many deaths? Hitler, how many deaths? I don’t want to drag a graveyard of the dead on my back. I don’t wish that on anyone. I’m light, I’m alive, we’re alive, let’s go stay alive”, concluded the actress.

The speech generated repercussions on the social networks of names such as Bruno Gagliasso, Zé de Abreu and Fernanda Paes Leme, but it did not stop there. More than 500 artists, including Adriana Esteves, Cauã Reymond, Drica Moraes and Malu Mader signed a manifesto in rejection of her statements.

Emanuelle Araújo and Pedro Cardoso

Actress Emanuelle Araújo countered Regina Duarte when, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the artist mocked the need to carry out quarantine.

“How absurd, Regina. How absurd […] I really pray this doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Because, if that happens, your weight on your conscience, of supporting this insanity and going against the science accepted around the world, could be irreversible,” Emanuelle wrote.

Who also countered the publication of Regina was the actor Pedro Cardoso. He defended the need for quarantine and accused Regina and the federal government of supporting the pandemic to last longer.

“With her manifestation, Regina joins the cast of probable assassins for irresponsibility. And she still repeats this Bolsonarista charlatanism of God above all?! […] The irresponsibility of these people makes the obligation disappear with any patience and even politeness. Criminals don’t deserve respect. Go to hell, Regina, along with your messiah,” wrote the artist.

Zé de Abreu

Zé de Abreu has criticized Regina Duarte numerous times. In early 2020, before she accepted the position of special secretary for Culture, the actor snipped:

“The ideal woman to participate in the Nazi-homophobic-militia government,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

He has also said that he is “afraid” of Regina, in addition to accusing her of spreading fake news against the Workers’ Party (PT).

Christiane Torloni

In April 2020, the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, actress Christiane Torloni made a live on her Instagram with the Amazon singer Marcia Novo.

When talking about the crisis in the artistic environment during the period, Christiane asked the then Secretary of Culture: “The question that doesn’t want to be silent: where’s Regina Duarte?”.

Christiane Torloni and the question that doesn’t want to be silent: pic.twitter.com/ZZgjffSVdC — Big Bad Wolf (@LoboMauSSA) April 27, 2020

Confusion with montage

In February 2020, Regina published a montage with celebrities who would “support” her as the Bolsonaro government’s special secretary for Culture.

Regina Duarte published a montage with a photo by Carolina Ferraz; actress didn’t like it and complained Image: Playback/Instagram

However, some artists were uncomfortable with the publication – which could imply that they supported the president -, which made the actress delete the post.

Carolina Ferraz, Carla Daniel, Maitê Proença and Luís Fernando Guimarães were some of the names that spoke, making it very clear that they did not support the government.