See the vaccination schedule against covid in adults and children this Thursday

The Municipal Prefecture of Umuarama released the coronavirus vaccination schedule for the first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Janssen booster this week. Thursday (20) at the Municipal School Malba Tahan.

1st dose Pfizer

Adolescents from 12 years old and adults of any age.

2nd dose Pfizer

– Advance for people with first dose on 12/28 or earlier (21 days or more).

3rd dose Pfizer

– Over 18s who received the second dose on 09/18 (4 months ago) of the Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccines.

– Pregnant women vaccinated with the second dose until 08/18 (5 months).

– Immunosuppressed vaccinated for 28 days or more.

Janssen reinforcement

– People who received the single dose of Janssen on 11/19 or earlier.

➡ Opening hours: from 8 am to 11 am and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

➡ Location: Malba Tahan Municipal School

2nd dose Coronavac



– People with first dose on 12/26 or earlier.

➡ Opening hours: 8 am to 11 am

➡ Location: Central Basic Health Unit



➡ Documents required



– CPF, RG or SUS card.



– Pregnant women, mothers and lactating women: Medical statement and, if under 18, emancipation documents or authorization from the father, mother or legal guardian.

Teens: Written authorization or presence of the father, mother or guardian at the time of vaccination, carrying a photo document, birth certificate or ID.

Immunosuppressed: Medical statement

VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19 | KIDS

First dose schedule for children 5 to 11 years of age with permanent disability or comorbidities and children 10 to 11 years of age without comorbidities.

➡ Date: Thursday, 01/20

➡ Opening hours: from 8 am to 11 am and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

➡ Locations: Jardim Cruzeiro, San Remo and Welfare Health Units.

– The child must be accompanied by the father, mother or guardian and present a medical certificate in case of permanent disability or comorbidity.

– It is necessary to bring the child’s documentation: CPF, SUS card and photo document.