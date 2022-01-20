See where BH starts vaccinating children without comorbidities today (20/1) – Gerais

Belo Horizonte begins this Thursday (20/1) another important stage in the fight against COVID-19: the vaccination of children without comorbidities. The municipal administration increased from nine to 27 vaccination points (see the list below) to serve all girls and boys aged 11, starting at 9 am.
To be vaccinated, it is necessary to be accompanied by parents or legal guardians and bring an identity document or birth certificate, CPF, proof of residence in the capital.
Vaccination sites will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. See addresses:
- barreiro
Dulce Maria Homem Municipal School: Rua Trs Marias, 221, Miramar
Vinicius de Moraes Municipal School: Rua Sebastio Moreira, 409, Tirol
Antnio Mouro Guimares Municipal School: Rua Intersindical, 270, Cardoso
- South Center
Presidente Joo Pessoa Municipal School: Rua Congonhas, 639, Santo Antnio
Senador Levindo Coelho Municipal School: Rua Caraa, 910, Serra
Mestre Paranhos Municipal School: Rua Alcida Torres, 20, Conjunto Santa Maria
- East
Israel Pinheiro Municipal School: Rua Desembargador Brulio, 1147, Alto Vera Cruz
Padre Francisco Municipal School: Av. Itaituba, 12, Boa Vista
Santos Dumont Municipal School: Av. Mem de S, 600, Santa Efignia
- North East
Governor Carlos Lacerda Municipal School: Rua Princesa Leopoldina, 490, Ipiranga
Agenor Alves de Carvalho Municipal School: Rua Agenor Alves, 53, Nazar
Maria Goretti Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Barreiro Grande, 495, Maria Goreti
- Northwest
Oswaldo Pieruccetti Municipal School: Rua Regida, 309, Jardim Filadlfia
Luigi Toniolo Municipal School: Rua Mafra, 124, Coqueiros
So Vicente Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Humait, 1149, Padre Eustquio
- North
Hebert Jos de Souza Municipal School: Av. Detective Eduardo Fernandes, 320, Novo Aaro Reis
Daniel Alvarenga Municipal School: Rua Coquilho, 155, Zilah Sposito
Rui da Costa Val Municipal School: Rua Antnio Pereira dos Santos, 30, Jardim Felicidade
- West
Francisca de Paula Municipal School: Rua Jlio de Castilho, 234, Cinquentenrio
Magalhes Drumond Municipal School: Rua Contendas, 200, Alto Barroca
Joo do Patrocnio Municipal School: Rua Guaribu, 100, Nova Gameleira
- Pampulha
Carmelita Carvalho Garcia Municipal School: Rua Alusio Davis, 53, Ouro Preto
Sarandi Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Deputado Augusto Gonalves, 190, Serrano
Alade Lisboa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Av. Antnio Carlos, 6627, Pampulha
- New sale
Professor Pedro Guerra Municipal School: Rua Joo Ferreira da Silva, 230, Mantiqueira
Jardim Leblon Municipal School: Rua Silva Xavier, 15, Jardim Leblon
Lagoa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Helcio Pereira Fortes, 62, Lagoa
