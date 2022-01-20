See where BH starts vaccinating children without comorbidities today (20/1) – Gerais

Children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in BH (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Belo Horizonte begins this Thursday (20/1) another important stage in the fight against COVID-19: the vaccination of children without comorbidities. The municipal administration increased from nine to 27 vaccination points (see the list below) to serve all girls and boys aged 11, starting at 9 am.

According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), children born from January to June 2010 and who are still 11 years old on the date of application of the dose will be covered today. The public already summoned is also being served: children with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, indigenous people or quilombolas.

To be vaccinated, it is necessary to be accompanied by parents or legal guardians and bring an identity document or birth certificate, CPF, proof of residence in the capital.

Vaccination sites will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. See addresses:

barreiro

Dulce Maria Homem Municipal School: Rua Trs Marias, 221, Miramar

Vinicius de Moraes Municipal School: Rua Sebastio Moreira, 409, Tirol

Antnio Mouro Guimares Municipal School: Rua Intersindical, 270, Cardoso

Dulce Maria Homem Municipal School: Rua Trs Marias, 221, Miramar Vinicius de Moraes Municipal School: Rua Sebastio Moreira, 409, Tirol Antnio Mouro Guimares Municipal School: Rua Intersindical, 270, Cardoso South Center

Presidente Joo Pessoa Municipal School: Rua Congonhas, 639, Santo Antnio

Senador Levindo Coelho Municipal School: Rua Caraa, 910, Serra

Mestre Paranhos Municipal School: Rua Alcida Torres, 20, Conjunto Santa Maria

Presidente Joo Pessoa Municipal School: Rua Congonhas, 639, Santo Antnio Senador Levindo Coelho Municipal School: Rua Caraa, 910, Serra Mestre Paranhos Municipal School: Rua Alcida Torres, 20, Conjunto Santa Maria East

Israel Pinheiro Municipal School: Rua Desembargador Brulio, 1147, Alto Vera Cruz

Padre Francisco Municipal School: Av. Itaituba, 12, Boa Vista

Santos Dumont Municipal School: Av. Mem de S, 600, Santa Efignia

Israel Pinheiro Municipal School: Rua Desembargador Brulio, 1147, Alto Vera Cruz Padre Francisco Municipal School: Av. Itaituba, 12, Boa Vista Santos Dumont Municipal School: Av. Mem de S, 600, Santa Efignia North East

Governor Carlos Lacerda Municipal School: Rua Princesa Leopoldina, 490, Ipiranga

Agenor Alves de Carvalho Municipal School: Rua Agenor Alves, 53, Nazar

Maria Goretti Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Barreiro Grande, 495, Maria Goreti

Governor Carlos Lacerda Municipal School: Rua Princesa Leopoldina, 490, Ipiranga Agenor Alves de Carvalho Municipal School: Rua Agenor Alves, 53, Nazar Maria Goretti Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Barreiro Grande, 495, Maria Goreti Northwest

Oswaldo Pieruccetti Municipal School: Rua Regida, 309, Jardim Filadlfia

Luigi Toniolo Municipal School: Rua Mafra, 124, Coqueiros

So Vicente Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Humait, 1149, Padre Eustquio

Oswaldo Pieruccetti Municipal School: Rua Regida, 309, Jardim Filadlfia Luigi Toniolo Municipal School: Rua Mafra, 124, Coqueiros So Vicente Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Humait, 1149, Padre Eustquio North

Hebert Jos de Souza Municipal School: Av. Detective Eduardo Fernandes, 320, Novo Aaro Reis

Daniel Alvarenga Municipal School: Rua Coquilho, 155, Zilah Sposito

Rui da Costa Val Municipal School: Rua Antnio Pereira dos Santos, 30, Jardim Felicidade

Hebert Jos de Souza Municipal School: Av. Detective Eduardo Fernandes, 320, Novo Aaro Reis Daniel Alvarenga Municipal School: Rua Coquilho, 155, Zilah Sposito Rui da Costa Val Municipal School: Rua Antnio Pereira dos Santos, 30, Jardim Felicidade West

Francisca de Paula Municipal School: Rua Jlio de Castilho, 234, Cinquentenrio

Magalhes Drumond Municipal School: Rua Contendas, 200, Alto Barroca

Joo do Patrocnio Municipal School: Rua Guaribu, 100, Nova Gameleira

Francisca de Paula Municipal School: Rua Jlio de Castilho, 234, Cinquentenrio Magalhes Drumond Municipal School: Rua Contendas, 200, Alto Barroca Joo do Patrocnio Municipal School: Rua Guaribu, 100, Nova Gameleira Pampulha

Carmelita Carvalho Garcia Municipal School: Rua Alusio Davis, 53, Ouro Preto

Sarandi Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Deputado Augusto Gonalves, 190, Serrano

Alade Lisboa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Av. Antnio Carlos, 6627, Pampulha

Carmelita Carvalho Garcia Municipal School: Rua Alusio Davis, 53, Ouro Preto Sarandi Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Deputado Augusto Gonalves, 190, Serrano Alade Lisboa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Av. Antnio Carlos, 6627, Pampulha New sale

Professor Pedro Guerra Municipal School: Rua Joo Ferreira da Silva, 230, Mantiqueira

Jardim Leblon Municipal School: Rua Silva Xavier, 15, Jardim Leblon

Lagoa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Helcio Pereira Fortes, 62, Lagoa

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci