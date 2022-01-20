See where BH starts vaccinating children without comorbidities today (20/1) – Gerais

child
Children are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in BH (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte begins this Thursday (20/1) another important stage in the fight against COVID-19: the vaccination of children without comorbidities. The municipal administration increased from nine to 27 vaccination points (see the list below) to serve all girls and boys aged 11, starting at 9 am.

According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), children born from January to June 2010 and who are still 11 years old on the date of application of the dose will be covered today. The public already summoned is also being served: children with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, indigenous people or quilombolas.

To be vaccinated, it is necessary to be accompanied by parents or legal guardians and bring an identity document or birth certificate, CPF, proof of residence in the capital.

Vaccination sites will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. See addresses:

  • barreiro
    Dulce Maria Homem Municipal School: Rua Trs Marias, 221, Miramar
    Vinicius de Moraes Municipal School: Rua Sebastio Moreira, 409, Tirol
    Antnio Mouro Guimares Municipal School: Rua Intersindical, 270, Cardoso
  • South Center
    Presidente Joo Pessoa Municipal School: Rua Congonhas, 639, Santo Antnio
    Senador Levindo Coelho Municipal School: Rua Caraa, 910, Serra
    Mestre Paranhos Municipal School: Rua Alcida Torres, 20, Conjunto Santa Maria
  • East
    Israel Pinheiro Municipal School: Rua Desembargador Brulio, 1147, Alto Vera Cruz
    Padre Francisco Municipal School: Av. Itaituba, 12, Boa Vista
    Santos Dumont Municipal School: Av. Mem de S, 600, Santa Efignia
  • North East
    Governor Carlos Lacerda Municipal School: Rua Princesa Leopoldina, 490, Ipiranga
    Agenor Alves de Carvalho Municipal School: Rua Agenor Alves, 53, Nazar
    Maria Goretti Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Barreiro Grande, 495, Maria Goreti
  • Northwest
    Oswaldo Pieruccetti Municipal School: Rua Regida, 309, Jardim Filadlfia
    Luigi Toniolo Municipal School: Rua Mafra, 124, Coqueiros
    So Vicente Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Humait, 1149, Padre Eustquio
  • North
    Hebert Jos de Souza Municipal School: Av. Detective Eduardo Fernandes, 320, Novo Aaro Reis
    Daniel Alvarenga Municipal School: Rua Coquilho, 155, Zilah Sposito
    Rui da Costa Val Municipal School: Rua Antnio Pereira dos Santos, 30, Jardim Felicidade
  • West
    Francisca de Paula Municipal School: Rua Jlio de Castilho, 234, Cinquentenrio
    Magalhes Drumond Municipal School: Rua Contendas, 200, Alto Barroca
    Joo do Patrocnio Municipal School: Rua Guaribu, 100, Nova Gameleira
  • Pampulha
    Carmelita Carvalho Garcia Municipal School: Rua Alusio Davis, 53, Ouro Preto
    Sarandi Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Rua Deputado Augusto Gonalves, 190, Serrano
    Alade Lisboa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Av. Antnio Carlos, 6627, Pampulha
  • New sale
    Professor Pedro Guerra Municipal School: Rua Joo Ferreira da Silva, 230, Mantiqueira
    Jardim Leblon Municipal School: Rua Silva Xavier, 15, Jardim Leblon
    Lagoa Municipal School of Early Childhood Education: Helcio Pereira Fortes, 62, Lagoa

