See who can get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Thursday (20)

The Primary Care Sector in Immunizations, of the Municipal Health Department, publishes the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, from January 17 to 21. Vaccination will take place at the Multipurpose Space of the UFV (Federal University of Viçosa), at a new time: from 7:30 am to 12 pm.

People over 12 years old who have not yet received the 1st dose can go to the UFV Multipurpose space on the days and times of vaccination. Teenagers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Booster dose

To receive the booster dose, we ask that you observe the date when you received the second dose and follow the vaccination schedule. We will vaccinate the entire population of Viçosa with the booster dose as quickly and organized as possible! Everyone must take the vaccination card against Covid-19, CPF, ID and SUS card.

Thursday, 20th, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Industry workers + Pregnant women / puerperal women + Dental trainees vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 08/30/21;

– Physiotherapy trainees vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 08/31/21;

– Women and men with comorbidities and women and men with permanent disabilities registered with the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 01/09/21.

Friday, 21st, from 7:30 am to 12 pm, at the UFV Multipurpose Space (only on foot), receive the booster dose:

– Teachers and support services Nursery and preschool aged 40 to 59 vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 02/09/21;

– Women and men with permanent disabilities without registration in the BPC vaccinated with a second dose of ASTRAZENECA on 02/09/21;

– Women and men + pregnant/puerperal women vaccinated with a second dose of CORONAVAC on 09/02/21.