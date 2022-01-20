Selection process opens vacancies for Hospitals in Piauí

THE Piauí State Hospital Services Foundation (FEPISERH)), through the Fundação Cultural e de Fomento à Pesquisa, Ensino, Extensão e Inovação (Fadex), opens registration for the simplified selection process for the formation of a reserve record for the positions of higher-level technician and medium-level technician for performance at the Hospital Getúlio Vargas (HGV), in Teresina, and in the Justino Luz Regional Hospital (HRJL), in Picos.
Entries can be made on the Fadex website, from 8:00 am on Wednesday (19) until 11:59 pm on January 30, 2022. The Simplified Selection Process will consist of a Qualification Test (Curriculum Analysis), of a qualifying nature. The final result will be announced on February 25, 2022.
REGISTRATION FEE
the value of registration fee for higher-level technician positions it will cost R$ 80.00 (eighty reais) and for mid-level technical positions it will cost R$ 40.00 (forty reais) and can be paid until 20:00 on 01/31/2022 .
The remuneration for the positions of higher level will be BRL 2,500.00 (two thousand five hundred reais) and for the positions of middle level will be in the amount of R$ 1,500.00 (one thousand five hundred reais).
The president of the Piauí State Hospital Services Foundation (FEPISERH), Italo Rodrigues, highlights the importance of the selection notice. “It is a transparent selection format, which will select qualified professionals to work in two important hospitals in Piauí”, says the president.
HIGHER LEVEL TECHNICIAN
SOCIAL ASSISTANT
BIOMEDIC
NURSE
PERFUSION NURSE
CARDIOLOGIST NURSE
GENERAL PHARMACIST
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
SPEECH THERAPIST
NUTRITIONIST
DENTIST
PSYCHOLOGIST
TECHNOLOGIST IN RADIOLOGY
MIDDLE LEVEL TECHNICIAN
NURSING TECHNICIAN
TECHNICIAN IN CLINICAL PATHOLOGY
TECHNICAL IN RADIOLOGY
TECHNICIAN IN NECROPSY
Check the notice
Link to mid-level registrations
Link to higher level registrations