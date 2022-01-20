Selection process opens vacancies for Hospitals in Piauí

THE Piauí State Hospital Services Foundation (FEPISERH)), through the Fundação Cultural e de Fomento à Pesquisa, Ensino, Extensão e Inovação (Fadex), opens registration for the simplified selection process for the formation of a reserve record for the positions of higher-level technician and medium-level technician for performance at the Hospital Getúlio Vargas (HGV), in Teresina, and in the Justino Luz Regional Hospital (HRJL), in Picos.

Entries can be made on the Fadex website, from 8:00 am on Wednesday (19) until 11:59 pm on January 30, 2022. The Simplified Selection Process will consist of a Qualification Test (Curriculum Analysis), of a qualifying nature. The final result will be announced on February 25, 2022.

Public notice for the selection process provides for vacancies for Hospital Getúlio Vargas

REGISTRATION FEE

the value of registration fee for higher-level technician positions it will cost R$ 80.00 (eighty reais) and for mid-level technical positions it will cost R$ 40.00 (forty reais) and can be paid until 20:00 on 01/31/2022 .

The remuneration for the positions of higher level will be BRL 2,500.00 (two thousand five hundred reais) and for the positions of middle level will be in the amount of R$ 1,500.00 (one thousand five hundred reais).

Public notice for the selection process provides for vacancies for Hospital Justino Luz, in Picos

The president of the Piauí State Hospital Services Foundation (FEPISERH), Italo Rodrigues, highlights the importance of the selection notice. “It is a transparent selection format, which will select qualified professionals to work in two important hospitals in Piauí”, says the president.

HIGHER LEVEL TECHNICIAN

SOCIAL ASSISTANT

BIOMEDIC

NURSE

PERFUSION NURSE

CARDIOLOGIST NURSE

GENERAL PHARMACIST

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

SPEECH THERAPIST

NUTRITIONIST

DENTIST

PSYCHOLOGIST

TECHNOLOGIST IN RADIOLOGY

MIDDLE LEVEL TECHNICIAN

NURSING TECHNICIAN

TECHNICIAN IN CLINICAL PATHOLOGY

TECHNICAL IN RADIOLOGY

TECHNICIAN IN NECROPSY

Check the notice

Link to mid-level registrations

Link to higher level registrations