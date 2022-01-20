Server shutdown demonstrated ‘initial success’, says union leader

The president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees, Fábio Faiad, considers the mobilizations of public servants on Tuesday the 18th an “initial success”, in view of the vacation period and the pandemic. In an interview with Capital Letter, Faiad said he estimated about 30 categories present at the act in Brasília, in the morning.

Servers even threw banknotes at the Ministry of Economy building as a form of protest. Faiad criticizes what he calls the “strangulation” of wages and workers’ rights, while there is an increase in the profits of bankers and rentiers, in addition to promises of salary readjustments only for President Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral bases, such as federal police.

“The rain of dollars had a meaning, when you have an economy minister who is rentier and saves resources in offshores in tax havens, as demonstrated by the Pandora Papers“, declared Faiad, in the program straight from the newsroom, in the channel of Capital Letter on Youtube. “We have an odd situation, of an economy minister with a clear conflict of interests to exercise the position he holds and an economic policy that has little to do with the development of Brazil, but with the service of some rentiers.”

The servers claim readjustment of up to 28% to replace salary losses with high inflation. According to Faiad, some categories have not received an increase in remuneration since 2017. In addition, workers are asking for a restructuring of the career plan, a measure that would not require an increase in spending.

In reaction to the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), who called the civil servants’ protest “weak” to the agency broadcast, Faiad said the statement was biased.

“What would he say? Oh I’m scared, was the shutdown a success? We knew he wouldn’t say that. This information he brings disregards the virtual stoppages throughout Brazil. At the Central Bank, for example, half of the category stopped,” he said. The Bank’s staff is 3,500 people. “Only in our virtual act there were a thousand people. This is not weak, it shows an indignation.”

The expectation is that the workers of the Central Bank will have a new meeting with the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto. Last week, there was a meeting without positive results for the category. If the government is unwilling to respond to a claim, the Union indicates the outbreak of a strike in February.

“The public that needs the Central Bank may be left without service, the distribution of money via circulating means by the strong boxes of the ten units of the Central Bank may be harmed, the provision of information that the Bank provides to the financial system may be harmed, some systems such as SCR and Pix may experience interruption or difficulty in maintaining them. So, yes, society can have some damage“, said Faiad. “Only as a last resort do we go on strike, but it seems that Paulo Guedes insists on taking things towards radicalization.”

Also director of the National Forum for Typical State Careers, Fonacate, which brings together other entities, Faiad defends the search for all candidates in this year’s presidential elections to present a list of agendas for the civil servants’ movement, such as the creation of a permanent dialogue with the government and the rejection of the administrative reform in progress in Congress. A meeting with Ciro Gomes (PDT) has already been held.