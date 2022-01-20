‘Settle the score’ · TV news

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) reappeared in this Wednesday’s chapter (19) of Nos Tempos do Imperador. The boy, who had been presumed dead, will explain how he “returned from the tomb” and show that he will no longer be playing games with Tonico (Alexandre Nero). “I’m here to settle the score”, he will define about his return in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (20) , the former advisor will go to his mother’s house, Lota (Paula Cohen), and tell him that he was saved by Adelaide (Ana Barroso) after being pushed off a cliff.

“Dona Adelaide saved me. Thanks to her I’m here to settle accounts with Tonico”, reveals Dolores’ lover (Daphne Bozaski). Then it will be Adelaide’s turn to report her perspective on events.

“I was surprised how terrified he was when I talked about the two men who showed up looking for the farm. That didn’t get out of my head and I decided to go after it.

She will claim that she had the help of a nephew to take Nélio to her house, where she took care of him. The young man even broke his legs and lost part of his memory. Now, he will be more than ready to finish off Tonico once and for all, because Adelaide will be able to testify against the crook, as she saw him push João Pedro Zappa’s character off the cliff.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton is scheduled to end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

