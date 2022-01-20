Shocking death evokes age-old movie problem

panic 5 recently debuted in theaters. The franchise is arguably one of the most beloved by fans of the subgenre. slasher.

Although the production brings a new killer to be unraveled twenty-five years after the brutal events that shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, some problems in the franchise still insist on continuing.

Spoiler alert!

Scream 5 brings one of the deaths that most moved viewers. However, the plot draws attention for another reason that goes unnoticed in the scripts of the films. we are talking about constant security breach in Woodsboro.

When the serial murders start to happen, it’s even understandable to understand the crack in the city’s security scheme. However, with the repetition of cases, this point becomes a problem.

It has become common for the films in the Scream saga to never explain why there is no improvement in the security of the city of Woodsboro. With the history of deaths linked to the place, it was to be expected a reinforcement in the police team of the place. However, the only protection has been that offered by Officer Dewey.

The character, it is worth remembering, almost died numerous times in previous productions. In his death scene, the flaw in the system is clearly noticeable, as is Tara’s, marked for death when she is left with only a police officer at her side.

With the release of a new film in the franchise, viewers are again wondering why the city still does not have a security team capable of protecting residents even after so many cases.

Scream 5 was developed by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock) and is now in theaters.