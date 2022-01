Shows of the Week: How I Met Your Father debuts; check schedule!

This week, several major series on some open networks in the United States will return with their respective current seasons after a short period on hiatus due to the end of the year celebrations.

Also, on Hulu, fans of How I Met Your Mother will be able to check out the first two episodes of the spin-off How I Met Your Father, which is a sitcom full of references to the original story.

In the plot, Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) is a spinster who wants to find the great love of her life. Despite this, she experiences several disappointments in love, while living with her friends. In the future, in 2050 to be exact, she tells her son how she would have met his father, much the same way Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) did on the CBS production.

The cast also includes Christopher Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, Ashley Reyes as Hannah, Josh Peck as Drew, Daniel Augustin as Ian and narration. by Kim Cattrall.

Check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (17/01)

NCIS — unreleased episode (19×11)

NCIS: Hawaii — unreleased episode (1×11)

Our Eternal Summer — unreleased episodes (1×7 x 1×8)

Bob Hearts Abishola — unreleased episode (3×11)

The Neighborhood — unreleased episode (4×11)

ordinary joe — unreleased episode (1×12)

Kenan — unreleased episode (2×5)

4400 — unreleased episode (1×9)

Vanessa Lachey returns as Jane Tennant in season 1 of NCIS: Hawaii. (CBS/Reproduction)Source: CBS

Tuesday (18/01)

How I Met Your Father — Season 1 premiere on Hulu (1v1 and 1v2)

New Amsterdam — unreleased episode (4×13)

Abbott Elementary — unreleased episode (1×4)

Our Kind of People — unreleased episode (1×11)

Superman & Lois — unreleased episode (2×2)

naomi — unreleased episode (1×2)

black-ish — unreleased episode (8×3)

grand crew — unreleased episode (1×5)

queens — unreleased episode (1×11)

Wednesday (19/01)

Playing with fire — Season 3 premiere on Netflix

Juanpis Gonzalez — season 1 premiere on Netflix

La Divina Gluttony — season 1 premiere on Netflix

El Marginal — Season 4 premiere on Netflix

The World According to Jeff Goldblum — premiere of Part 2 of Season 2 on Disney+

Boba Fett’s Book — never-before-seen episode on Disney+ (1×4)

marvel: forward — never-before-seen episode on Disney+ (1×7)

Chicago Fire — unreleased episode (10×12)

Chicago PD — unreleased episode (9×12)

Chicago Med — unreleased episode (7×12)

batwoman — unreleased episode (3×9)

legends of tomorrow — unreleased episode (7×9)

Good Sam — unreleased episode (1×3)

The Conners — unreleased episode (4×11)

The Goldbergs — unreleased episode (9×12)

Home Economics — unreleased episode (2×12)

The Wonder Years — unreleased episode (1×12), season finale

Thursday (20/01)

A new episode of This Is Us will be available this Thursday (20) on Star+. (NBC/Playback)Source: NBC

This Is Us — unreleased episode on Star+ (6×3)

The Blacklist — unreleased episode (9×9)

Peacemaker — never-before-seen episode on HBO Max (1×4)

Women of the Movement — unreleased episodes (1×5 and 1×6), season finale

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — unreleased episode (23×12)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — unreleased episode (2×12)

Star Trek: Prodigy — unreleased episode on Paramount+ (1×8)

Young Sheldon — unreleased episode (5×12)

Call Me Kat — unreleased episode (2×3)

United States of Al — unreleased episode (2×12)

walker — unreleased episode (2×8)

pivoting — unreleased episode (1×3)

B Positive — unreleased episode (2×11)

ghosts — unreleased episode (1×13)

bull — unreleased episode (6×11)

alternative asia — season 1 premiere on Netflix

Friday (21/01)

New episodes of Ozark arrive on Netflix this week, promising audiences great emotions. (Netflix/Play)Source: Netflix

ozark — Season 4 premiere on Netflix

summer season — season 1 premiere on Netflix

As We See It — Season 1 premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Fraggle Rock — Season 1 premiere on Apple TV+

servant — Season 4 premiere on Apple TV+

RuPaul’s Drag Race — unreleased episode (14×3)

Undercover Boss — unreleased episode (11×3)

Nancy Drew — unreleased episode (3×12)

Magnum PI — unreleased episode (4×12)

blue bloods — unreleased episode (12×12)

Sunday (23/01)

Billions season 6 premieres next Sunday (23) on Showtime. (Showtime/Playback)Source: Showtime

billions — Season 6 premiere on Showtime

euphoria — unreleased episode (2×3)

SWAT — unreleased episode (5×11)

The Rookie — unreleased episode (4×12)

NCIS: Los Angeles — unreleased episode (13×9)

Two Sentence Horror Stories — never-before-seen episodes (4×3 and 4×4)

The Righteous Gemstones — unreleased episode (2×4)

PowerBook II: Ghost — unreleased episode (2×8)

Don’t forget to comment which series you want to watch the most this week!