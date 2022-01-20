Shuhei Yoshida shows God of War on Steam Deck • Eurogamer.com

The boy in portable format.

PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida shared a photo of God of War on the Steam Deck.

Valve’s handheld will reach first buyers in February, but several companies and studios around the world have already received units to start optimizing their games for a portable experience.

Yoshida showed that he is one of the lucky ones who has already received a Steam Deck from Valve and took the opportunity to share a photo of God of War running on the handheld, giving you an idea of ​​what a very near future will be like where one of the most acclaimed games on PlayStation can be played anywhere.

The Steam Deck promises to revolutionize the way many consume their PC titles as it will allow them to enjoy the Steam library away from home and in a much more comfortable way to carry.

