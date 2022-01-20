Silvio Santos wants to change the name of SBT Notícias to increase the newspaper’s ibope

SBT Notícias was not a project by Silvio Santos, but it has become: he decided to intervene in the journalistic field after being warned of episodes of stardom by Darlisson Dutra behind the scenes and, at least for the time being, he has no intention of ending with the TV news. Through an advisor, the businessman sent a message to the news team on Tuesday (18) and asked professionals not to be sad about the ratings, since the station will have the patience to implement the news at lunchtime. . Changes, however, must happen.

The report of Pop TV found out that the plan of the owner of the Baú is to change the name of the newscast to Segundo Impacto. The change should have happened this Wednesday (19), but the channel’s directors asked him to have more patience with the current title, which would have more commercial appeal. Silvio heeded the executives’ appeals, but demanded a counterpart. He ordered that the newscast presenters have more freedom from now on and start to interfere also in the program’s editorial content, being able to do what they think is best for the project.

Behind the scenes, Silvio Santos’ movement is seen as a strange gesture of persistence by the communicator in something that was not even created by him. For the TV news team, the changes are also a sign that the presenter trusts Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo more than his own directors — and he, in fact, is an openly fan of the duo. In his view, Primeira Impacto only worked because of the charisma and ideas of the two, and that the sequence of changes that went wrong in the mornings of Record was just another factor in the balance.

After the end of Tuesday’s edition, the two presenters were invited to a meeting about the future of SBT Notícias. Both gave suggestions for the news: Marcão suggested a gossip board along the lines of A Hora da Venenosa, which was not approved due to the proximity of the news schedule to Fofocalizando, and Dudu asked to be able to explore more the content produced by the affiliates of the broadcaster, making the news more dynamic, as is already the case in the Primeira Impacto block commanded by him.

The name change, despite having been suspended, has not yet been ruled out definitively: the graphics for Segundo Impacto has already been prepared by the station’s graphic arts team and depends only on a call from Silvio Santos to go on air. The station owner’s calls, however, are not always predictable. A few years ago, he took Aqui Agora off the air just after telling the professionals who worked on the news that he was happy with the project, and that he had no reason to take it off the air overnight.