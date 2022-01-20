Slovenia is careless and shows breasts when changing clothes

Slovenia Marques forgot that it is confined to BBB 22 (TV Globo) and showed too much when trying to change clothes in the headquarters room. Miss Pernambuco took off her dress and showed her breasts, but soon remembered that the room had cameras.

It all started with attendees speculating about a possible party tonight and the model getting ready to shower. The sister was crouching down choosing an outfit when she started to take off her dress and quickly remembered that she was on reality. Surprised, she brought one hand to her mouth and snapped:

I showed my tits now!

“There’s nothing, friend, only Brazil will see”, joked Laís Caldas. “Only Brazil, the family… No, I’m kidding”, tried to soften Vyni. Rodrigo joined the conversation and mentioned the model’s possible flirts. “That guy who was the dream to stay with you. You never gave morals and then he’ll see you on TV…”.

Laís and Vyni also joined in the fun. “Then he’ll say: ‘Wow, I didn’t get it, but I saw her breast'”, said the doctor. “He’s going to say: ‘What a f**king woman I lost’,” added the Ceará native. “I must have shown the c** several times and the camera right here,” Vyni imagined.