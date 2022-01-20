Sobis says he doesn’t regret ‘helping’ Inter in 2016

Rafael Sobis’ statement saying that he tried to help Internacional in the fight against relegation in 2016, in a duel with Cruzeiro, the team he played at the time, in that year’s Brasileirão generated great repercussion and questions.

The former striker spoke on social media and said he didn’t “burn” with the celestial crowd.

Sobis confirmed that he “took his foot” against Internacional, where he was raised for football (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Photo: Launch!

“A guy who accepts to play for Cruzeiro at the most difficult moment in his history and dedicates himself as I did will not get “burned” with such a big crowd that understands the efforts made. I love Cruzeiro club and would do it all again if necessary”, he said.

Sobis was revealed in Colorado, where he was a two-time Libertadores champion (2006-2010), but he also had a victorious stint at Raposa, winning two Copas do Brasil (2017-2018) and a Campeonato Mineiro.

understand the case

Retired from football since the end of 2021, Rafael Sóbis made controversial statements in an interview with journalist Duda Garbi’s channel. Sobis spoke about a duel between Cruzeiro and Internacional in 2016, when he would have “helped” Colorado in that match, as the gaucho team was threatened with relegation. Even with the help, Inter ended up falling that year.

The duel in which Sóbis reported took place in 2016, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The striker was a Cruzeiro player at the time. The help came in a careless way of acting. Whether it’s taking a bad corner, or not having entered the area during the confrontation.

-We played in Beira Rio, old man, I didn’t enter the area, then there was a corner, then we feel the game, right: “Gee, we’re close to scoring”, man, I hit the corner in the sky, man , I hit the corner like that, the ball traveled a lot, a lot. The ball was in Danilo’s hand (goalkeeper)-said Sobis.

The former player commented that Manp Menezes, coach at the time, charged him for the poor corner kick.

-When I hit, it was on the side of our bank, man, Mano Menezes cursed me, he cursed me a lot, I think he realized, nigged came from the ball, he cursed me in a way-told Rafael Sobis, revealing that Fernando Carvalho, former president of Colorado, thanked him.

-But I didn’t enter the area, even Fernando Carvalho thanked me, Lisca who was the coach thanked me, he talked to me before the game-he said.

-There was a time when I gave a cross kick as soon as the ball almost went in, nothing to do, from the corner. If it came in I was screwed, because like this: Of course it wouldn’t be my fault, there are 37 games – he concluded. The match in question ended in a 1-0 victory in Colorado, with a goal by Valdivia.