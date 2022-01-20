Sony pronounces on Microsoft’s purchase of Activision

Microsoft has announced an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard for $70 billion, and Sony has spoken out for the first time about the incident. The Japanese giant expects the fulfillment of publisher agreements to “keep the games cross-platform”, according to a statement published on the Wall Street Journal.

Activision delivers exclusive content to PlayStation consumers in very popular titles such as Call of Duty, a franchise with great sales highlights and the preference of many players when choosing an FPS. A representative responded to the WSJ and said the following:

We expect Microsoft to abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.

Microsoft, in turn, hinted that these titles will continue to reach other communities, but intends to keep certain content exclusively on Xbox. That way, these successful IPs can continue to roll out to Sony consoles.

Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we will continue to support these communities in the future.

Sony shares plummet after Microsoft acts in the market

The Tokyo stock exchange showed a 13% drop in Sony shares after Microsoft announced the deal with Activision Blizzard. There were about US$ 20 billion “negative”, one of the largest for the company in the last 14 years. Look!