Sony releases website to check its stats on PS4 and PS5 in 2021; free avatars

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

In 2021, there were many fantastic experiences that PlayStation fans loved, such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. With the new year kicking off with a bang, we’re delighted to present the 2021 PlayStation Retrospective report, which celebrates your gaming achievements on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Starting today until February 20th, PS4 and PS5 console users can access and share their 2021 PlayStation Retrospective reports, with stats such as number of games played, best genres, trophies earned, game time on titles of PS4 and PS5 consoles and much more.

You can also see the stats collectively achieved by PlayStation players around the world in 2021, including the most popular weapon in Returnal, the total number of wrecks in Destruction AllStars, and the percentage of players who met Kit in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart .

A code to download four avatars will be available to PS5 and PS4 users who access your report. For more details, visit the 2021 PlayStation Retrospective page.

*Users must have a registered PSN account in their region, be 18 years of age or older, have played on a PS4 or PS5 console for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Users who do not granted permission to collect “Full Data” in their PlayStation 5 system settings may not be able to participate in the Retrospective campaign.

Users in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australasia, India and Russia who have not granted permission to collect “Additional Data” from their PlayStation 4 systems may not be able to participate in the Retrospective campaign.