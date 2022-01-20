Sony will give tickets to anyone who buys the collection

Uncharted fans will have plenty of content to consume in the coming weeks. In addition to the launch of Legacy of Thieves Collection on January 28th, the adaptation of the Naughty Dog novel will hit theaters on February 17th. With that in mind, Sony has combined the useful with the pleasant and will give tickets to anyone who buys or upgrades the game on the PS Store — until February 3.

The collection will feature two games from the franchise for PS5: The Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy. The promotion will cover Brazilian consumers, and the company has already detailed how tickets will be distributed, with a value of up to BRL 24.00:

A code will be sent to the email registered on PSN — until February 10th — after purchasing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection;

The promotional code will be valid on the website ticket.com for registered cinema networks;

Just log in and choose the session, seat and number of tickets, if the price exceeds the R$ 24.00 of the ticket , the user will have to pay another payment method — if the value is less , there will be no remaining balance to be accumulated;

Enter the “Discount Code” on the “+” button on the right of the screen;

The ticket will be valid while the film is showing or until April 15th, whichever comes first;

Uncharted movie ticket redemption must be done through the website and will not work directly at partner cinemas. Sony emphasizes: Ingresso.com is not the promoter or co-promoter of the action and shall not be held responsible if it is revoked, terminated, canceled or modified.

Uncharted LEGO set may arrive soon

Close to the release of the film, fans of the franchise may receive another novelty different from those mentioned above. A LEGO set, featuring Nathan, Sully and Elena would be on the way and would have over a thousand pieces. Look!