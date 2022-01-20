SP starts vaccinating children with CoronaVac after approval by Anvisa







A child receives a dose of the Covid-19 CoronaVac vaccine at a public school in Concón, Chile, 27/09/2021 REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido photo: Reuters

The government of the State of São Paulo will initiate the vaccination of children against covid-19 with the CoronaVac vaccine immediately after an approval of the immunizer for the pediatric population by the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa), said this Wednesday, 19, Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The expectation is that Anvisa decide on the topic by this Thursday. According to Doria and Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute, which fills CoronaVac, there are 15 million doses of the vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in stock and, of these, 10 million are already reserved for children in São Paulo.

“Our capacity, yes, is to vaccinate all children in this age group here in the State of São Paulo and still make 5 million doses available for the Ministry of Health or for state governments that wish to acquire vaccines”, said Doria at a press conference. at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

“If there is a need for more, Butantan has the capacity, in the short term, to make it available”, he assured.

According to Doria, if Anvisa approves on Thursday the request for emergency use of CoronaVac in people aged 3 to 17 years, the vaccination of children with the immunizer will begin “fifteen minutes later”.

Currently, CoronaVac is no longer being administered to adults in the country, having been replaced in the national immunization program by vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

According to the president of Butantan, if CoronaVac is approved for use in children by Anvisa, the institute is open to receiving requests from both other states and the Ministry of Health. He recalled that some states bought CoronaVac directly from Butantan after the end of the contract with the federal government for the vaccination of adults.

“Once the vaccine is approved, Butantan will be open to requests,” he said. “With regard to the ministry, there have been no requests to date, although offers have been made (to the portfolio) over the past year and more recently.”

At the moment, children aged 5 to 11 years are being vaccinated with the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine, but the number of doses distributed by the Ministry of Health to the States is still small.

In the same press conference, the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, reported that, in two months, the number of patients admitted to pediatric beds in intensive care units in the state jumped 61%.

“It is essential, it is essential, immunization, the protection of these children, children who are now protected. Last year alone, we lost 92 children resulting from Covid out of the more than 2,500 who were hospitalized in serious ways”, he said.