Spain plans to treat Covid as an endemic disease; WHO and experts consider the decision premature | World

Spain plans to classify Covid-19 as an endemic disease, considered always present for the population. On the part of the World Health Organization (WHO) and experts, the position is considered premature. The possibility, however, has opened a debate between governments – which advocate a tone of “normality” – and the medical community – which wants to keep its guard up.

The Spanish government has been the most emphatic in taking a stand on considering the coronavirus as a problem to live with normally, like the flu.

Spain “works with the scientific community” to, when the time comes, “transfer from managing the pandemic to managing a disease that we hope science can make endemic”, reiterated the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, at a press conference. press conference with his German colleague Olaf Scholz.

The omicron variant multiplied Covid-19 cases, but did not cause as many deaths and hospitalizations as the delta, for example. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “is far from over” and warned that “new variants are likely to emerge”.

“Endemic alone doesn’t mean it’s good; endemic just means it’s here forever,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual session of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, citing malaria as an example. .

Spain has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 90.5% of its population over 12 years of age fully immunized. “With a high vaccination rate, the pandemic can be overcome better,” admitted the German chancellor.

For Fernando García, from the National Epidemiology Center and spokesperson for the Madrid Public Health Association, to speak of an endemic disease at this time “is to create false illusions”.

“We are moving towards making the virus more endemic, but I don’t think we can say that we have reached that situation yet,” said Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccination strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

From a technical point of view, there is no numerical border of cases that separates an epidemic from an endemic, according to Garcia.

“Epidemic is when there is an outbreak of very important cases, above normal, which is what we have been experiencing since the beginning of 2020. And endemics are cases that may have a seasonal behavior, but do not put pressure on the health system”.

Mild symptoms and few hospitalizations

According to García, when the coronavirus is endemic, “most people will have mild symptoms, and there will be some who will experience complications that will take them to the hospital and die.”

“It will never happen that a quarter of beds in Intensive Care Units are occupied by Covid, nor 5%. It will likely be seen in the field of primary care.”