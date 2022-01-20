Speedtest: Vivo has better fixed broadband and Claro delivers faster mobile internet

The Speedtest performance meter considered Vivo the company with the fastest fixed broadband in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2021, while Claro positioned itself as the operator that delivers the fastest mobile internet. The results were released by Ookla, owner of the tool, on Tuesday (18). According to statistics, Vivo recorded a score of 105.49 in the fixed broadband speed index. The grade is formed by 80% of the average recorded download speed and 20% of the average upload speed. Oi appears next, with a score of 99.62. Claro was third, with 98.44.





In the statistics for the mobile broadband segment, Claro beats rivals handily, registering a note of 48.10 in speed; Vivo was in second (31.96) and TIM in third (28.27). In addition to the download and upload speed, this score takes into account the data of the slowest 20%, 60% of the medium, and 20% of the fastest. Speedtest also compared the response time of each operator’s networks in terms of fixed broadband. The lower the response time, also known as latency or ping, the better the performance.





Oi recorded an average response time of just 4 milliseconds and Vivo is close behind, with 5 ms. Both companies are expanding their use of fiber optics and migrating customers away from copper. Claro, which uses hybrid coaxial technology, had an average latency of 12 ms. When it comes to mobile broadband latency, however, the ranking changes significantly. TIM records the lowest median latency at 27 milliseconds. Then comes Claro, with 28 ms, and Vivo, with 30 ms.

Ookla also compiled speed data in Brazilian capitals and identified that the country’s capital, Brasília, records the highest median speed – which reveals the most common speed range –: 105 Mbps. Goiânia follows with 102.93 Mbps and Belo Horizonte is in third, with 94.81 Mbps. Fortaleza, where there are several submarine cables arriving and leaving towards North America, Europe and Africa, has the lowest latency.

5G quality

Speedtest also recorded performance data for the newly implemented 5G networks in the country. The median speed of fifth-generation accesses was verified, even in the DSS mode. Once again Claro, holder of more spectrum, stood out among its rivals. The company has a median 5G speed of 71.16 Mbps, while TIM records 56.21 Mbps and Vivo, 55.95 Mbps. The cities with the fastest median mobile speed are Brasília (1st – 35 Mbps), Curitiba (2nd – 30.3 Mbps) and Rio de Janeiro (3rd – 26.23 Mbps). Ookla’s measurement still points out which devices get the best 5G speeds in the country. Apple’s most advanced device, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, takes the lead. See the full list: iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 5G iPhone 12 Pro 5G iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

