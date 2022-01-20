Starlink satellites already appear in almost 20% of astronomical observations

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are responsible for more than 5,000 light trails in images captured by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), an instrument that operates at the Palomar Observatory. The result is part of a study led by Przemek Mróz, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Warsaw, which showed that the tracks are even more evident in observations conducted between dawn and dusk.

Since 2019, SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites to form a megaconstellation, which will provide high-speed internet to the entire world. Today, there are more than 1,800 units in orbit, and astronomers have expressed concern about the effect these objects may have on scientific observations of the sky. So, to quantify these effects, the researchers analyzed archival images captured by the ZTF.

Record of the Andromeda Galaxy made by ZTF. The light trail is from a Starlink satellite (Image: Reproduction/Caltech Optical Observatories/IPAC)

This instrument scans the sky every two days and catalogs cosmic objects that explode, flicker or show some other change over time, ranging from supernovas to asteroids. In the case of the study, Zwicky’s team decided to investigate the effects of Starlink satellites because they are the most numerous in low Earth orbit, and also because they have well-characterized orbits.

The authors found that from November 2019 to September 2021, more than 5,300 trails of light from Elon Musk’s satellites were recorded in ZFT images, most of which appeared in the near-dawn or late-afternoon scans — this is an important detail, as the observations conducted in this period are essential for the identification of nearby asteroids. In 2019, 0.5% of images taken at twilight showed the tracks; now they appear in almost 20% of the images

Finally, the study also analyzed the effectiveness of the dark coatings adopted by SpaceX to block the sunlight reflected by the satellites. According to the ZFT observations, the covers reduce the satellites’ brightness to an apparent brightness level of 6.8, something similar to stars less visible to the naked eye. Despite the improvement, the reduction is still not up to the standards set in the Satellite Constellations 1 (SATCON1) workshop.

Risks from Starlink Satellites — and Others

Going forward, scientists expect that nearly all ZTF images taken during twilight will end up capturing at least one contrail — particularly after SpaceX reaches its total of 12,000 satellites. “We don’t expect Starlinks to affect non-twilight images, but if other companies’ constellations go to higher orbits, this could cause problems for observations made outside of twilight,” warned Mróz.

Record of the star Albireo, along with satellite tracks (Image: Reproduction/Rafael Schmall)

Despite the increased incidence of satellites in the images, the study notes that scientific operations are not as affected. “There is a small chance that we may have missed an asteroid or other event hidden behind a satellite wake, but compared to weather impacts such as a cloudy sky, these are small effects for the ZTF,” said Tom Prince. , co-author of the study.

Prince notes that new software can be developed to help reduce potential impacts on observations. These programs could predict the locations of satellites, helping astronomers avoid observations when one enters the field of view. Even so, the study highlights that the mitigation strategy currently adopted by SpaceX is not enough to avoid losses in astronomy.

While SpaceX is the current leader in the satellite constellation race, there are other names in the mix, such as OneWeb and Amazon with their Project Kuiper. All of them have the common objective of expanding access to the internet, mainly for users in rural and remote regions, but, while there is no regulation of these activities and their impacts, observations of the night sky are increasingly threatened.

The paper with the results of the study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal Letters; Via: Universe Today, Caltech