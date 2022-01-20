Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again signaled a possible ticket with the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), which pleases the market. The US president, , admits that his economic reform agenda is stalled, but said he supports the (Fed) intentions to reduce the . He was less clear about what he intends to do if Russia invades Ukraine for the second time in eight years, a scenario he admitted is likely.

German producer prices rose 5% in December and 24% on the year, but the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), , still believes that the dynamics of inflation in the eurozone are not as threatening as in the US. The US government releases jobless claims and inventory data for . Netflix leads the list of companies reporting results.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, January 20th.

1. Moderate squid

With signs that this year’s elections are taking shape, former president Lula (PT) defended former rival Geraldo Alckmin (no party) and said he would have “no problem” in forming a ticket with the former governor. The political agreement would depend on the affiliation of the former toucan to the PSB or to some acronym that forms a coalition with the former president’s party. Lula also said that an alliance with Alckmin would help make a tax reform project viable.

The comments were interpreted by the market as a sign of a moderate stance by the former president. Along with a favorable scenario abroad, the dollar fell below R$ 5.50 for the first time in two months and the , which was already operating at a high, renewed its intraday highs, jumping 1.79% to 108,571 points and ending the day at 108,013 points.

At 9:14 am, the advance was 0.25%, while the dollar was trading below R$5.45.

Also in the political news, current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suspended the salary adjustment promised to federal police officers, federal highway officers and the national penitentiary department. The decision comes after protests from servers in other categories who also asked for readjustments. According to Bolsonaro, all civil servants will receive a salary increase in the 2023 Budget.

2. Biden recognizes the political impasse

President Joe Biden has admitted that his attempts to pass the ‘Build Back Better’ bill, the heart of his economic agenda, have effectively stalled.

In his first major press conference of the year, Biden also acknowledged that his plans to resist Republican-driven changes to election laws were unlikely to succeed after two Democratic senators balked at plans to weaken the Senate’s obstructive powers. Biden also indicated support for the government’s widely signaled intentions to raise interest rates sharply this year in order to reduce inflation.

Adding to the White House’s woes, Biden also gave an unclear response when asked about possible responses to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden said he hopes Russia will “get closer” to Ukraine, but he didn’t give clear answers on what the US response would be. He suggested restricting the ability of Russian banks to process dollars, a move that was previously considered too big a shock to the global financial system led by . But he couldn’t say whether that would include stopping operations on the new Russian gas pipeline to Germany. European leaders also failed to renounce the Nord Stream 2 pipeline link between Russia and Germany due to energy security concerns.

3. American stock market

US stock markets are expected to open with a modest bounce – as they had also done before opening on Wednesday, before being overtaken by fears of inflation and higher interest rates.

At 8:56 am, the 100 futures were up 0.77%, while the A and A futures were up 0.30% and 0.44%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which announced it will open its first physical fashion store in California, and United Airlines (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which admitted on Wednesday that it will take another year to get back to 2019 capacity levels.

Netflix (NASDAQ:) (SA:) results are the highlight of the session after the market closes, while rail operators Union Pacific (NYSE:) (SA:) and CSX (NASDAQ:) (SA:) report results before the open, as do Travelers (NYSE:) (SA:), Baker Hughes (NYSE:) (SA:) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:) (SA:).

4. Data on unemployment in the US and inflation in Europe

The US will release initial data on last week’s jobless claims at 10:30 am, which will be more interesting than usual after last week’s report showed signs of the latest wave of Covid-19 finally hitting employers.

The data calendar has already generated some shocks abroad, with prices up 5% on the month and 24.2% on the year in December, thanks to rising energy prices and other supply chain disruptions. ECB President , reiterated that the dynamics of inflation in the euro zone is different from that in the US.

Meanwhile, in China, the central bank cut its one-year prime lending rate to 3.7%, as expected, and pledged more support in coming months.

5. Oil stagnates after rising US inventories

Crude oil prices are stable as the latest report took the breath away from this week’s rally.

The American Petroleum Institute reported on Wednesday that oil inventories increased by 1.40 million barrels last week, instead of falling by 1.4 million barrels as expected. This follows two weeks of surprisingly strong increases in gasoline inventories that suggested a weakening in final demand. Government data must be delivered by 12:30.

As of 8:59 am, U.S. crude futures were down 0.13% at $85.69 a barrel, while oil futures were down 0.29% at $88.18.