Step by step to redeem free Samsung cell phone charger

After causing controversy for not offering charger for those who buy some models of new generation cell phones, the Samsung seems to have found a solution to this problem. Consumers interested in having the Plug adapter now they can contact the manufacturer and request the device at no additional cost.

Some of the devices benefiting from the action are models from the Galaxy S21 line, including the Galaxy S21 FE launch, in addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The charger order is made on the “Samsung For You” page and requires the presentation of an invoice. The deadline for carrying out the procedure is until January 31, according to the manufacturer.

Learn how to do the samsung cell phone charger order!

Step by step to order a Samsung charger

Go to the Samsung For You website. Then, the page asks to confirm the personal data, starting with the CPF. A tip is to use the same CPF as the invoice issued when purchasing the product. After confirming the data, simply access one of three different promotions aimed at the brand’s most recent releases. After selecting the promotion that best fits your profile, the registration process to redeem the cell phone adapter will begin. The first step is to inform the store where the purchase was made. You will then need to inform the date of issue of the purchase invoice. Next, the site will ask you to upload (send) the purchase invoice. If the invoice was generated outside the campaign deadline, it will be necessary to provide proof. But if the invoice has the correct date, just check the option “use the same attached invoice”. To proceed, click on “Finish step” to open the information page of the device that was purchased. Inform the correct model and do not forget to mark the alphanumeric code that corresponds to the device. To find out which model you have, go to your phone’s “Settings”. In the next step, enter the smartphone’s IMEI. It can be found in “Settings” or via the shortcut in the phone app: the combination is *#06#. Once you find it, enter the sequence of the first 15 digits without hyphens or slashes. Then click on “Validate”. Once the IME is accepted, it is possible to select the right loader, with options between white and black. With everything ready, just confirm the registration in “Finish” and wait for Samsung to return.

After all these steps, a warning screen will appear informing you that it may take up to 7 days for Samsung to confirm the data submitted. An email with the confirmation will be sent to the user, who must also fill in the information related to sending the item.