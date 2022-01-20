Stepfather arrested after 9-year-old girl’s body was found in barrel

Australian police arrested Justin Stein, 31, on Tuesday, accused of murdering his stepdaughter, Charlise Mutten, 9. The child, who had been missing since the 13th, was found in a barrel near a river. The information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.

According to investigations, security cameras caught Stein going to the place where the body was found. Investigators estimate that the stepfather drove for about 5 hours with the girl’s body inside the car.

Investigations indicate that the man would have bought sandbags. According to the police, he intended to use a boat and throw the victim’s body into the water, but gave up after not being able to start the boat’s engine.

Charlise was vacationing with her mother Kallista Mutten and her stepfather in the Blue Mountains near Sydney. The child lived in Queensland with her grandmother. On social media, her father Scott Hensby shared a post about the loss and promised he will “get answers” ​​about the case.

“Goodbye pretty little girl. I love you lots. I miss you every day! You won the hearts of the nation and the world, and now those hearts are broken, along with mine. That couldn’t happen! Children need to be safe. What’s wrong with you???? We’ll get the answers for you, baby, and we’ll honor you accordingly. This is not the end of you or your story, Charlise,” he wrote.

According to the authorities, the girl’s mother is admitted to a hospital and so far has not been heard by investigators. The case remains under investigation.

