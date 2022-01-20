Stocks could rise 73% after recent drop makes them interesting, says BTG By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Since Banco Inter (SA:) reached its maximum price of BRL 85 in July 2021, its shares have lost 76% of their value. Even so, for BTG Pactual (SA:), this makes the asset even more interesting, as the risks presented so far are short-term and tend to be reversed by the end of the year.

Among the main factors that justify the drop in Inter’s price are the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario and the higher opportunity cost (similar and more attractive established stocks) to invest in the stock, based on the Cost of Equity (CoE). These elements impacted high-growth companies with good valuations, but which still have profitability, such as Inter.

In addition, shares were also affected by the withdrawal of Inter Platform’s US listing, which was scheduled for December last year. For BTG, however, the resumption of these plans should not be an urgency for Inter, as the bank has a high capitalization, with a BIS index above 40%.

Another relevant issue for this fall in asset prices is Inter’s projection that at least 50% of its revenues come from offshores, mainly from the US, by 2025, as announced at Investor Day last December. This has raised concerns among investors that the bank is losing focus in Brazil and that the cost of such ambitious growth could hurt ROE for several years to come.

On the other hand, Inter should benefit from the current monetary policy in the country, according to BTG, as its margins can be partially protected by a high capital position and a floating balance of clients, which should yield much more thanks to the advance of the .

BTG analyzes that Inter is trading at a P/VPA of 2.1x, which is attractive considering that it is one of the largest digital banks in the country. The price/customer ratio of US$ 200 is also discounted, considering that during the worst moments of the pandemic in 2020 this value was US$ 279 and that competitor Nubank (SA:) (NYSE:), for example, has this ratio at $736.

Thus, taking this scenario into account, BTG recommends the purchase of Inter shares, with a target price of BRL 36, with a potential upside of 73.9% in relation to the closing price on Tuesday (18). .

At 4:56 pm, Inter’s shares soared 7.63%, at R$22.28, with a low of BRL 20.93 and a high of BRL 22.80.