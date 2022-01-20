Study explains how SpaceX satellites can harm Earth’s security

Nearly one in five astronomical photos contains bright streaks caused by low-orbiting satellites, study claims.

After China claimed to have avoided a space incident with a runaway SpaceX satellite, which was endorsed in recent UN statements, a study by astronomers has warned of the dangers of the rise of commercial satellites. According to scientists, companies like SpaceX are polluting low orbit and affecting the quality of astronomical photographs. In addition to harming research and science, the incident could leave Earth more vulnerable to deadly asteroids. The paper, which was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, claimed that thousands of satellites from programs like SpaceX’s “Starlink” are causing a An alarming number of twilight astronomical photographs covered in glowing streaks. While less than 0.5% of twilight images featured these streaks in 2019, the number has increased to 18% in August 2021, meaning that nearly one in five photographs of the twilight are covered by satellite lines. The researchers claim that satellite trails “disproportionately affect twilight and high-air mass observations”, which are used to track near-Earth asteroids and comets. Alarmingly, the sharp rise in trails could soon result in researchers missing some asteroids and comets. Scientists’ perception is that while the current numbers are not high enough to significantly affect research, the situation could be changing rapidly. On Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk boasted that 1,469 Starlink satellites were currently active in low orbit. Thousands of other satellites are also orbiting the Earth. A September report puts the number at nearly 8,000. In total, SpaceX has received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to operate 12,000 satellites, and has submitted an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites. are fully put into action, it is estimated that up to 100,000 satellites could be launched in the next decade.

Nearly one in five astronomical photos contains bright streaks caused by low-orbiting satellites, study claims.

After China claimed that averted a space incident with a SpaceX runaway satellite, which has been endorsed in recent UN statements, a study by astronomers has warned of the dangers of the rise of commercial satellites.
According to scientists, companies like SpaceX are polluting low orbit and affecting the quality of astronomical photographs. In addition to harming research and science, the incident could leave Earth more vulnerable to deadly asteroids.
The paper, which was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, claimed that thousands of satellites from programs like SpaceX’s “Starlink” are causing an alarming number of twilight astronomical photographs. covered in shiny stripes.

While less than 0.5% of twilight images featured these bands in 2019, the number has increased to 18% in August 2021, which means that almost one in five twilight photographs are covered by satellite lines.

The researchers say the satellite trails “disproportionately affect twilight and high air mass observations”, which are used to track asteroids and comets near Earth.

Alarmingly, the sharp rise in trails could soon result in researchers missing some asteroids and comets.

Scientists’ perception is that while the current numbers are not high enough to significantly affect research, the situation could be changing rapidly.

On Sunday (16), SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, bragged that 1,469 Starlink satellites were currently active in low orbit.
Thousands of other satellites are also orbiting the Earth. A September report claims the number is at nearly 8,000.

In total, SpaceX has received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to operate 12,000 satellites, and has introduced an additional 30,000 Starlink satellites.

If these plans are fully put into action, it is estimated that up to 100,000 satellites could be launched in the next decade.

