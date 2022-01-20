Study points out the most valuable clubs in Brazil with Flamengo at the top and change in the ‘podium’; see the ranking

A study released by the consultancy Sports Value placed Flamengo as the most valuable team in the country

the consultancy Sports Value released this Wednesday (19) a study that points out which are the 30 most valuable clubs in Brazilian football. Flamengo and palm trees, finalists of the last edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, lead the ranking.

The team from Rio de Janeiro maintained its leadership one year after the previous study, despite having a negative variation of 6%. The club is valued at just under R$2.7 billion.

Then comes Palmeiras, which grew 7% from one year to another, surpassed the Corinthians in second place and boasts a valuation of BRL 2.35 billion, according to the study. Timão, now in third place, has R$ 2.278 billion.

The calculation of Sports Value it is based on a series of items, from the club’s assets (cash in cash, own stadium, modern training center) to brand value (market potential, crowd size and revenues) to the players. Cast values ​​are used from the website transfermarkt.

In addition to the reversal of position between Palmeiras and Corinthians, there are other interesting data in the study, such as the 111% growth in Atlético-GO, now with its own stadium and CT. The club climbed nine positions in the ranking, jumping from 29th to 20th.

Others also grew up. About to debut in Libertadores, the Red Bull Bragantino, for example, saw its value rise 86% in one year and occupies the 12th place in the ranking. Atlético-MG, America-MG, strength, cuiabá and Ceará have also risen since the last study.

On the contrary appears the cruise, which is going for its third consecutive year in Serie B and had the third biggest devaluation: 24%, superior only to Hawaii (32%) and Goiás (31%). It is worth remembering that the study refers to 2021, that is, before the purchase of Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’.

Flamengo players embraced before the match at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

See the ranking:

1 – Flamengo – BRL 2.692 billion

2 – Palmeiras – BRL 2.349 billion

3 – Corinthians – BRL 2.278 billion

4 – Atlético-MG – R$ 1.966 billion

5 – Athletico-PR – BRL 1.785 billion

6 – International – BRL 1.718 billion

7 – São Paulo – R$ 1.716 billion

8 – Guild – BRL 1.5 billion

9 – Fluminense – R$ 1.088 billion

10 – Santos – BRL 967 million

11 – Vasco – BRL 802 million

12 – Red Bull Bragantino – BRL 692 million

13 – Cruise – BRL 635 million

14 – Botafogo – BRL 511 million

15 – Bahia – BRL 459 million

16 – América-MG – BRL 402 million

17 – Coritiba – BRL 396 million

18 – Fortaleza – BRL 351 million

19 – Sport – BRL 345 million

20 – Atlético-GO – R$ 340 million

21 – Guarani – BRL 300 million

22 – Ponte Preta – BRL 297 million

23 – Santa Cruz – BRL 295 million

24 – Ceará – BRL 292 million

25 – Nautical – BRL 287 million

26 – Goiás – BRL 239 million

27 – Paysandu – BRL 162 million

28 – Cuiabá – BRL 161 million

29 – Avail – BRL 159 million

30 – Victory – BRL 155 million