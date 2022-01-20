Summary BBB 22 01/20: dawn has a kiss request, speculations by Paredão and sister criticized | abstract

Still under the impact of American Immunity Test which ensured the victory for the duo Bárbara and Laís, the brothers had a night with the right to chat about votes, fear of false wall and even a “new sister” in the house. Want to know everything? Come more and check out the summary of the dawn of the most watched house in Brazil!

Oh! What a creative mind…

During the live program, Tadeu Schmidt wanted to know the speculations of the brothers about the direction of the game. There were a lot of theories, people. Let there be creativity!!!

One of the factors that is causing a stir in the imagination of the participants is the number of brothers in the house. There are people full of theories. While Brunna Gonçalves swears that 3 more confined will arrive bringing coolers, Luciano thinks they will already be immunized.

Participants speculate about the game with Tadeu Schmidt

But who could win the “BBB 22 Alternative Screenplay Award” is Bárbara. Public Relations even considered the possibility of a new room: the Black one. “If no one presses the button, everyone is immune”.😲 Tadeu was surprised by his sister’s comment and said: “Did someone tell you that? There are a lot of details.”

Oh! While the new brothers don’t arrive, the guys create participants around the house, really. Do you know Kelly? So it is. The “new sister” was introduced during the live program. And isn’t the “new participant” successful?!

Also calling attention was the ‘coach’ version of Bárbara, praised by the presenter. “It was beautiful to see the beginning of a new career: Bárbara, motivational coach. When Laís was more exhausted, Bárbara gave her strength”, said Tadeu.

Love is in the air! Kiss request and a cupid candidate 💘

The night at the Lollipop Room ended with a kiss request between the brothers. Seeing Vinicius saying goodbye to Laís and Bárbara, Rodrigo asked his brother to kiss him good night on the cheek. Cearence charmed him, denied it, but ended up giving in: he kissed the commercial manager’s shoulder.

Another “cute moment” of the night happened when Pedro Scooby assured that he wants to be cupid for the couples in the house. Will there be a lot of romance? 💘

Pedro Scooby tells Slovenia: ‘I want to bring couples together’

Strategy, from the Greek strategy, from Latin strategist…

But not only of love lives the house. After all, despite BBB 22 having premiered at the beginning of the week, the participants only talk about them: the strategies! In every corner, there is talk about votes, possible alliances and the beginning of rancidity. Got curiosity? 🕵️‍♂️ So let’s go!

In the outside area of ​​the house, Bárbara, Rodrigo, Tiago Abravanel and Natália talked about votes. While the actor speculated about Paredão, the model assured that he does not vote for Pipoca.

The matter about the direction of the game also happened in the Grunge Room. Lucas and Slovenia talked and the sister confessed to already having a certain “rancidity”. At another time, Tiago Abravanel revealed his theories about the 1st Paredão for the Pernambuco woman and Maria.

Another conversation that resulted in the Grunge Room took place between Natália and Lucas. The brothers commented on Barbara’s posture in the house and the Minas Gerais woman confessed to finding public relations “snobbish”.

At another time, in the external area, the conversation continued and the engineer told the sister that Barbara had already ignored him a few times in the house.

At BBB 22, Lucas vents about his sister: ‘He’s already ignored me a few times’

And that was the dawn at the most watched house in Brazil! But if you’re curious to know everything that’s going on in BBB 22, keep an eye on #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you!

