Swiss researchers start trials of ‘sticky’ Covid-19 vaccine | Health

Swiss health researchers announced on Wednesday that they had begun a study to test a potential vaccine against Covid-19 that would be delivered via a patch on the arm, the latest in a series of alternatives to injections.

Unlike conventional vaccines, which stimulate the production of antibodies, the new vaccine candidate “PepGNP-Covid-19” focuses on T cells, which are responsible for cellular immunity, to eliminate cells infected by the virus and prevent its replication.

Britain’s Emergex Vaccines Holding Ltd has developed the possible vaccine, while the Unisanté medical research center in Lausanne (Switzerland), in collaboration with the city’s CHUV hospital, will conduct the studies, which began on 10 January.

Professor Blaise Genton, director of the study, said this type of cellular immunity generates so-called “memory cells”, which could make the immunization durable and could be even better than others at protecting against new variants of the virus.

The possible vaccine will be administered through small needles in the patch, less than a millimeter in depth, and with which it is expected to generate long-term immunity against Covid-19, ruling out the need for further booster doses.

“With this new vaccine, which generates cellular immunity, we hope to have a longer period of protection, we don’t know yet, but that period could be one, two, three years,” Genton told Reuters.

To apply the vaccine, the patch needs to be pressed against the skin for a brief moment and then removed.