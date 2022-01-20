The blurred line between protection and protectionism in ‘Covid zero’ China | Marcelo Ninio

Woman takes swab test for Covid-19 in Beijing | NOEL CELIS/AFP

The appearance of the Ômicron variant in Beijing was expected, despite the high alert for the Winter Olympics that start on the 4th. The surprise was how the Ômicron (supposedly) arrived: by mail.

According to health authorities in the Chinese capital, the first case of the new variant in the city was possibly caused by a virus that traveled in an envelope sent from Canada on the 7th, and passed through the United States and Hong Kong before reaching Beijing on the 11th. Post offices have entered the line of defense against the pandemic, schools have returned to distance learning and the population has been warned to wear gloves and a mask when handling packages from abroad.

The version was widely circulated in the country, raising fears that “imported cases” are one of the great dangers of the spread of Covid-19 in China. In some ways, it is just a more aggressive variant of the same discourse maintained by Chinese authorities since the beginning of the pandemic. But before, the focus was on the risk of contamination by imported food products, and now it has also extended to letters from abroad. The thesis that the virus can be transmitted through food or packages has no scientific evidence according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but it is still very much alive in China.

It has led to extreme measures to control the health of food arriving in the country, and in many cases to blockages on suspicion of contamination. In 2020 there were several suspensions in the import of products from Brazil, such as meat and seafood, after Chinese authorities claimed that traces of coronavirus were detected in packaging. As a side effect, the suspicion with Brazilian food made it difficult last year to release the country’s beef sales to the Chinese market. Although the reason for the suspension was the occurrence of two cases of mad cow disease and not Covid, the negative image of Brazil in the fight against the pandemic made the demands of the Chinese stricter, which only reopened their market in December after more than three months of arduous negotiations.

For market sources, even admitting that the strategy to contain the pandemic in China is dictated by health concerns, there are signs that it is in line with domestic market interests, such as price controls, blurring the line between protection and protectionism. In 2020, Brazil joined Canada in a protest at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China’s extreme health control measures on imported food, which in practice would be a kind of trade restriction. But the WTO’s paralysis has rendered the body incapable of advancing norms and resolving conflicts.

Meanwhile, Chinese requirements have increased the cost for exporters without ever clearly proving the presence of an active virus in imported products. There are several examples. The lockdowns have made the situation on China’s borders with Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar especially chaotic. At the end of last year, imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam were suspended after the discovery of three positive cases of Covid, leaving more than 5,000 trucks stranded at the border.

Hundreds of shipments of bananas, mangoes, jackfruit and other fruits from several neighboring countries spoiled while waiting and ended up in the garbage. The excess of rigor generated protests in the affected countries and questions in China as well. While the restrictions have helped local producers, who have benefited from less competition and rising prices, some fear retaliation against Chinese products and excessive limits in a country that, after all, depends on food imports to satisfy domestic demand.

Despite the restrictions, the seduction exerted by the world’s largest food import market outweighs the willingness of exporters to protest increasingly strict rules, even when they smack of trade restrictions. The important thing is not to lose the deal.

The strictness of Chinese import regulations is not a simple protectionist barrier, ponders the influential blog Dim Sums, which specializes in China’s agricultural sector, even if they have that effect. The biggest impact is to “catapult” the country’s position as a determining agent to dictate the rules of international trade, says the blog: “After years of being tormented to comply with the food safety standards of Japan, the USA and Europe, the China has a pretext to require exporters to comply with endless requirements for inspections, certifications and registrations.”

With the confirmation of the first case of the Ômicron variant in Beijing, the restrictions took on the contours of a boycott. Municipal health authorities recommended the population to avoid buying imported products as a way to combat the spread of the virus. Almost simultaneously, the domestic appeal clashed with the rhetoric that the country directs abroad. On the same day, President Xi Jinping said in a speech to the World Economic Forum that “protectionism and unilateralism protect no one”.

With two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics and Chinese New Year, it is understandable that the government is committed to tightening measures so that the two-year effort to contain the pandemic is not lost. Until proven otherwise, the actions taken, mainly mass testing, tracking and confinement of populations in risk areas, have been shown to be efficient in stopping recent outbreaks, despite their cost and the threat of the spread of Ômicron.

On Tuesday, the National Health Commission recorded 87 new cases in the country, a high number for the ambitions of the national “Covid-zero” strategy, but negligible in comparison with outbreaks in other countries. Unaware of international skepticism, the government maintains that the strategy will not be changed, and that the still relatively low number of cases of the disease justifies the decision. But using the fear of what comes from abroad as a weapon against Covid, just on the eve of the arrival of thousands of foreign athletes, does not seem to be the best recipe for projecting a positive image of the country in the world, one of Beijing’s goals when hosting the Olympic Games for the second time. Furthermore, it contradicts the government’s permanent speech in defense of free trade and its criticism of xenophobia.