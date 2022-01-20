The end is near: NASA satellite detects 3 planets before being swallowed by stars

The three planets are named TOI-2337b, TOI-4329b and TOI-2669b and orbit giant stars that are expected to destroy them in the next few million years, starting with TOI-2337b. Millions of years may seem like a long time, however on the cosmic time scale this is very little, as it is the closest planet to obliteration ever discovered by mankind.

Samuel Grunblatt, a postdoctoral fellow at the American Museum of Natural History and the Flatiron Institute, commented on the finding last week saying in his paper:

These findings are crucial to understanding a new frontier in exoplanet studies: how planetary systems evolve over time. These observations offer new possibilities for planets that are nearing the end of their lives, before their host stars engulf them.

Scientists say that solar systems like those found by TESS are bound to be consumed by their star, but before that the planets are heated and their orbits change chaotically, which increases the possibility of collisions between them.