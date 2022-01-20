The Enemy – Sony shares plummet after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

THE Bloomberg reports that, after acquiring the Activision Blizzard through the Microsoft worth $69 billion, Sony’s stock price dropped by 13% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In a matter of hours, the maker of the PlayStation (among many other products) lost $20 billion of its market value.

This is the company’s worst share drop since October 2008, and could spell considerable trouble for the Japanese company in the future, potentially losing versions of games like Call of Duty and devil for the PlayStation 5.

“Sony will have a monumental challenge on its hands to handle in this war of attrition”, explained Amir Anvarzadeh, gives Asymmetric Advisors, to Bloomberg. “With Call of Duty now very likely being added as an exclusive to the Game Pass catalogue, the winds for Sony are only going to get heavier.”

On the other hand, the acquisition of the publisher also led to an appreciation of several large game companies, including Square Enix and capcom.

It’s still unclear what will happen with future Activision Blizzard games, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has already stated that “it is not our intention to remove communities from that platform”.

If Microsoft repeats what it did after acquiring ZeniMax Media/Bethesda, games already available for PlayStation platforms will continue to receive support and updates, while future projects will only be sold in places where the Xbox ecosystem is present.

The Activision Blizzard acquisition process, however, should only be finalized in mid-2023.