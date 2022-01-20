The jobs that will be on the rise in 2022 – Meio & Mensagem

January 18, 2022 – 2:14 pm

Professions related to user experience, cybersecurity and data engineering are growing on the platform (Credit: anyaberkut/iStock)

As it does annually, LinkedIn released the list of the 25 jobs and functions that have been growing the most and standing out in the social network environment. For this evaluation, the platform, through its editorial team, analyzed the positions that had the highest demand between January 2017 and July 2021.

The results of this year’s list point to the growing importance of professionals and careers related to the areas of technology and data. According to LinkedIn, companies tend, this year and in the coming years, to look for talents who can work on improving user experience, cybersecurity and data analysis, even more so in a context of digitization of functions and experiences provided to employees. consumers.

Below is a list of the 25 most popular positions, according to LinkedIn:

1- Recruiter specialized in technology
2- Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)
3- Data Engineer
4- Cybersecurity Specialist
5- Business development representative
6- Traffic Manager
7- Machine learning engineer
8- User experience researcher
9- Data Scientist
10- Systems development analyst
11- Robotics Engineer
12- Back-end developer
13- Engagement Manager
14- Product team manager
15- QA Engineer (Quality Assurance)
16- Data management consultant
17- Customer Experience Leader
18- Design Analyst
19- Solutions Analyst
20- Risk management analyst
21- Product design consultant
22- Internal sales coordinator
23- Intensivist nurse
24- Content Designer
25- Agile Instructor

