The jobs that will be on the rise in 2022 – Meio & Mensagem



January 18, 2022 – 2:14 pm

As it does annually, LinkedIn released the list of the 25 jobs and functions that have been growing the most and standing out in the social network environment. For this evaluation, the platform, through its editorial team, analyzed the positions that had the highest demand between January 2017 and July 2021.

The results of this year’s list point to the growing importance of professionals and careers related to the areas of technology and data. According to LinkedIn, companies tend, this year and in the coming years, to look for talents who can work on improving user experience, cybersecurity and data analysis, even more so in a context of digitization of functions and experiences provided to employees. consumers.

related Martech analyst and live streamer: the careers of the future of marketing

Below is a list of the 25 most popular positions, according to LinkedIn:

1- Recruiter specialized in technology

2- Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

3- Data Engineer

4- Cybersecurity Specialist

5- Business development representative

6- Traffic Manager

7- Machine learning engineer

8- User experience researcher

9- Data Scientist

10- Systems development analyst

11- Robotics Engineer

12- Back-end developer

13- Engagement Manager

14- Product team manager

15- QA Engineer (Quality Assurance)

16- Data management consultant

17- Customer Experience Leader

18- Design Analyst

19- Solutions Analyst

20- Risk management analyst

21- Product design consultant

22- Internal sales coordinator

23- Intensivist nurse

24- Content Designer

25- Agile Instructor