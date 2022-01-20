The Lord of the Rings: Series based on the hit saga has title and mysterious teaser released; watch!

One of the most anticipated productions of 2022 won the official title this Wednesday (19): “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”. The first teaser of the new Amazon Prime Video series, based on JRR Tolkien’s franchise, was also released to give fans a taste.

The preview contains some information about what’s to come. In the video, a metal is shown being melted and filling the gaps in the wood, which in the end forms the title of the series. In the Brazilian teaser, there is only the sound of the materials meeting, in the Australian one, a voice narrates in the background: “Three rings for the elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarven lords in their stone halls. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die. One for the dark lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows are”.

This reinforces that the plot will explore the time when powerful objects were being created, in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and even “The Hobbit”, both productions directed by Peter Jackson. Watch the teaser:

To Variety, the showrunners of the series, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, gave details of the new production. “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics.”, they said about “The Rings of Power”.

“[A série] unites all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: the forge of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. So far, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”, they completed.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

Budget

In April of last year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series will cost Amazon approximately $465 million — R$ 2.5 billion — in the first season alone. OMG! With that, the attraction becomes the most expensive production on television, going up to “Game Of Thrones”, which cost US$ 100 million a year, about R$ 540 million.

The investment information was revealed by New Zealand’s Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Stuart Nash, in an interview with the Morning Report. The country was the location where the Peter Jackson films were filmed and will also serve as the setting for the series.