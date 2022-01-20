The Power Rings gets its first official trailer

The Power Rings logo (photo: Disclosure) This Wednesday (1/19), the Lord of the Rings series produced by Amazon won the first trailer. The production, whose premiere takes place in September of this year, also received a subtitle: Os Anis de Poder.

A purported synopsis, released by Omelete, reads as follows: “The upcoming series from Amazon Studios will bring to the screen, for the first time, the legendary heroes of the Second Age of Middle-earth. JRR Tolkien’s Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and lead viewers to an age where great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by a thread and the greatest villain that ever came out. of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the whole world in darkness.” “Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows a series of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront a historical evil that has resurfaced in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon. , and the magnificent isle of the kingdom of Nmenor to the end of the map, these kingdoms and characters will leave legacies that will last far beyond their lives.”

The series cost around US$465 million, equivalent to R$2.5 billion, an amount that breaks the record for the most expensive television production in history.

The information was confirmed by the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism of New Zealand,



Stuart





nash



, to the Morning Report newspaper. “What I can say is that Amazon spends around NZD$650 million (New Zealand dollars) in one season. It’s fantastic, indeed, it will be the biggest TV series ever made”, said the politician.

The cost of subsequent seasons of the series based on the work of



Tolkien



should decrease, but still an impressive feat.



game of Thrones



, gives



HBO,



most expensive series to date, costing around US$100 million per season.

The company’s contract



Jeff





Bezos



to adapt the work of the British writer for television (streaming, in this case) was signed in 2017. The production will be set in Middle-earth of the so-called Second Age, exploring plots that precede



The Fellowship of the Ring.

