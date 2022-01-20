the small readjustment to low salary is over

Economy

Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset, BlackRock (BLAK34) – with more than US$ 10 trillion in assets under management (AuM) -, estimates that the world in which “was barely increased wages for those with low and middle incomes” is over.

“Companies that do not adapt to this new reality and do not respond to their workers do so at their own risk”, says the executive.

Among the factors that point to this new scenario, Larry Fink highlights historic highs in jobless claims in the US and UK, as well as the biggest US wage growth in decades.

“While turnover and salary increases are not a feature of every region or industry, employees around the world want more from their employers, including greater flexibility and more meaningful jobs,” argues BlackRock’s CEO.

For Fink, in the annual text entitled “The Power of Capitalism”, no other relationship has been more altered by the pandemic than the relationship between employers and employees.

Creating this environment is more complex than ever, and it also goes beyond payment and flexibility issues. According to the CEO, in addition to improving the relationship with the physical workplace, the pandemic has also highlighted issues such as racial equality, child care and mental health – and revealed the gap between generational expectations at work.

In the United States, the movementanti-work” has gained traction with what activists call “The Great Layoff” (or “The Great Resignation“, in English): demonstrations demanding an increase in the minimum wage, advancement of unions and better working conditions.

In November 2021, 4.5 million people resigned voluntarily in the United States, according to data from the Department of Labor, the highest value ever recorded in the historical series that began in 2001, and an increase of 7% compared to the previous month. .

For BlackRock’s CEO, themes related to permanence of workers they are now the focus of managers, who must be careful about how they connect to social issues important to their employees.

“Those who demonstrate humility and remain grounded in their purpose are more likely to build the kind of bond that prolongs someone’s career.”

BlackRock and ESG Fundamentals

Fink also assesses that most stakeholders – from shareholders to employees, customers, communities and regulators – now expect companies to play a role in decarbonization of the global economy.

“All companies and all industries will be transformed by the transition to a world of zero emission. The question is: will you lead or will you be led?”, reinforces the BlackRock manager.

Despite the stance, Fink says divestment of entire industries — or simply shifting carbon-intensive assets from public to private markets — will not get the world to the zero-emission goal.

“And the BlackRock does not seek the divestment of oil and gas companies as a policy”, he concludes.