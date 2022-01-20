“The song before and after Anitta” makes Brunna’s expression go viral

posted on 01/19/2022 20:36



Just don’t react, Brunna – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter/Rede Globo)

Living in a house full of strangers usually generates one or another embarrassing situation, and this Wednesday (1/19), Brunna Gonçalves lived the experience in practice during the confinement of the Big Brother Brazil 22. The dancer had to hear an opinion, to say the least, uncomfortable.

While chatting with Vyni — a declared fan of Anitta — on the sofa during the afternoon, Brunna ended up getting into the “music” subject. In an excited way, the influencer soon declared all his love for the artist by Honório Gurgel: “There is music in Brazil before and after Anitta”.

Upon hearing the colleague’s opinion, Brunna’s expression seems to have frozen. It is worth remembering that the dancer is Ludmilla’s wife, who has a public disagreement with Anitta.

Obviously the moment would not go unnoticed on the networks.

Vyni: “there is music in Brazil before and after Anitta” *camera focusing on Bruna’s face* #BBB22pic.twitter.com/QfutgcTobN — Talita Lima (@Taliliima) January 19, 2022

The people criticizing Vyni for talking about Anitta in front of Bruna… hiiii? He’s a fan, if she doesn’t want to hear it, just get up and leave. — Toxic Bear – Faking Love (@The_Toxic_Bear) January 19, 2022

Vyni talking about Anitta and how cool she is and the camera focusing on Bruna’s sour face hahahahaha #BBB22 — Binho (@HebertOfficial) January 19, 2022

vyni delivered everything at least without promising, brunna’s face hearing about anitta lol I’m dying #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/BtpWjjNB53 — luana (@swiftmarvelete) January 19, 2022