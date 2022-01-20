The use of masks is again mandatory in open places in the Federal District

posted on 01/19/2022 15:29 / updated on 01/19/2022 16:02



(credit: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil)

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) will again require the use of masks in open places. The measure comes as another strategy to combat the advance of covid-19 in the federal capital. The information was released this Wednesday (1/19) in a press conference. According to the Chief Secretary of the Civil House, Gustavo Rocha, the decree with the change will be published this Wednesday (1/19) and will take effect immediately.

“It is about the return of the mandatory use of masks in open places. It was signed by the acting governor Paco Britto (Avante) and authorized by the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB)”, said Gustavo. He pointed out that the transmission rate of the disease in the DF is 2.31, far above what is considered safe by the World Health Organization.

The secretary explained that the intention of the local Executive is that the return of restrictive measures lasts as little as possible. “The idea is that we can return to normality as quickly as possible. And

These measures are for us to have the means to return to normality”, he said.

Moments after the announcement, the decree was published. According to Rocha, the use will be supervised by DF Legal through complaints and daily inspections.