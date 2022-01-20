The use of masks outdoors is mandatory again throughout the DF

The Government of the Federal District published, this Wednesday (19), new decrees with actions aimed at containing the increase in the number of cases of covid-19. The measures address the mandatory use of masks in public spaces and in all outdoor environments, and the ban on dance floors in bars, restaurants, clubs and nightclubs. The texts were signed by the acting governor, Paco Britto.

The rule applies to all public spaces, including outdoor environments, such as parks, public roads, public transport equipment, commercial, industrial and service establishments, and in common use areas of residential and commercial condominiums. However, there are no changes regarding social isolation recommendations.

The text also establishes that people without masks are prohibited from entering and staying in the spaces listed in the decree. The exception applies only to athletes in game and refereeing during the time of competitions; and vocalists and instrumentalists who play wind musical instruments in live performances (the other members must wear masks and the microphones must be individual).

The other measure deals with the prohibition of spaces for dancing in bars, restaurants, nightclubs and nightclubs. Decree No. 42,927 also amends Decree No. 42,730. The text says that spaces for dancing and gathering of people in public or private areas, whether in paid or free events, are prohibited.

Recently, the government suspended the holding of events, concerts, festivals and the like, which are carried out through the sale of tickets or collection of any contribution amount from the guests, even if it is reversed in consummation.

Due to the new sanitary measures, the government also announced the early closure of the Brasilia Iluminada event, set up between the Esplanada dos Ministérios and the Monumental Axis. The schedule for this Wednesday (19) is already canceled and the structures will be dismantled on Thursday (20).