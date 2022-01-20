The woman who died from multiple punctures

“We’re in shock. We can’t believe it.” The family of Sara Gómez, a 39-year-old woman who died on January 1 in Spain after plastic surgery, is still trying to assimilate what happened.

They still don’t understand how Sara came out of surgery with “injuries typical of a gun fight”, about 30 0.5-2 centimeter perforations in organs such as the kidneys, colon, intestine or liver, among others, according to a lawyer for the family. .

“We want the full weight of the law to fall on the culprits, because it was carnage,” said Ezequiel Nicolás, Sara’s ex-husband and spokesperson for the woman’s family, who accuses the surgeon and anesthesiologist who operated on her of murder by recklessness.

On December 2, the woman – who was in good health, according to her family – was admitted to a private clinic in Cartagena, a port city in southeastern Spain, to undergo liposculpture.

In this type of intervention, fat is extracted from one part of the body through a cannula and transferred to other regions to reshape a person’s shape.

After five hours of operation, the surgeon assured Sara’s family that everything had gone well, although she was a little unstable.

However, hours later, the patient was transferred in a very serious situation – due to loss of blood and other fluids – to the hospital. She remained in the intensive care unit for nearly a month, until she died on January 1.

The operation lasted longer than expected, and was carried out between 9 am and 2:30 pm. It wasn’t until nearly four hours later that the doctor called the emergency service, according to the family’s lawyer, Inácio Martínez.

“In the more than 30 years that I have dealt with this type of case, I have seen it all, but this is the most incomprehensible of all,” said Martínez.

Sara had two daughters and owned a real estate agent. Image: Sara Gómez’s family

reddish liquid

In the medical report of the hospital where Sara died, there are lesions such as “necrosis of the abdominal wall, peritonitis, abscess with intestinal contents, dissection of the entire right and left retroperitoneum with exposure of both iliopsoas muscles, large swelling and gastrointestinal congestion with multiple perforations” .

The surgeon, a 38-year-old Chilean, guarantees, according to his lawyer, that the surgery was performed without complications and that this was confirmed by the anesthesiologist.

However, 12 days after the intervention, the anesthesiologist went to the Health Department of the Murcia region, where Cartagena is located, and assured that he had warned the doctor that the patient was suffering from episodes of low pressure and that the fluid extracted from her had a dark, reddish color, when it is normal for it to be yellowish when it comes to fat.

Sara Gómez’s family demands the authorities for justice in the case Image: Getty Images

The lawyer for Sara’s family argued that, on the one hand, there is “clear medical negligence” on the part of the surgeon “in having inserted the cannula into the peritoneum [tecido que reveste a parede abdominal e recobre a maior parte dos órgãos no abdômen] and not in the space between the skin and the muscle, which is where the fat is.

Also “it is not understandable why they did not stop the operation when they saw that the liquid extracted was reddish in color, especially considering that the anesthesiologist warned, or why they called the emergency services so late”.

The surgeon’s lawyer, Pablo Martínez, says, however, that his client did not detect any type of bleeding or anything that made him think that something was wrong during the operation, “because if he had noticed something strange, he would have stopped the intervention”.

‘He sold himself very well on social media’

Sara, who had two daughters and owned a real estate agent, had already undergone other plastic surgeries. She liked to take care of herself and feel good, says her family, who describe her as a sportswoman who liked to travel and the sea.

According to Ezequiel Nicolás, a doctor who operated on her in 2019 for an abdominoplasty would have recommended that she not undergo liposculpture.

But, according to Sara’s ex-husband, when she spoke to the surgeon who would do her liposculpture, he would have assured her that it would be simple and that she would recover in a few days.

Sara paid 5,700 euros (R$ 36,000) for the surgery.

She had met this surgeon three years ago through mutual friends. Ezequiel says that Sara would have been excited to have the operation when she saw the photos of “all kinds of cosmetic procedures” that the doctor would have shown her on his Instagram. “He sold himself very well”, says Nicolás.

The judge who handled the case seized the surgeon’s passport, but he was not removed from his profession, as requested by the prosecution.

Sara Gómez’s Daughters Protest Image: Getty Images

Who can perform cosmetic surgery in Spain?

Deaths from plastic surgery such as Sara’s are exceptional events in Spain, but it is very common for this type of operation to be performed by doctors without specialization in the subject, because the law allows it.

Currently, anyone with a degree in Medicine and who has completed the specialty in Surgery can perform aesthetic, plastic or restorative operations.

It is not necessary in private health for a doctor to have a degree in Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery to carry out this type of intervention, while in the public network this is required.

Sara Gómez’s doctor is a cardiovascular surgeon and completed a master’s degree in Aesthetic Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid, says her lawyer.

He ensures that his client has years of experience in aesthetic operations.

Sara’s case has fueled debate over a change in Spanish law so that only doctors who have studied this specialty can perform plastic, aesthetic or restorative surgery.

“The problem is that there is no regulation adapted to social reality, we are governed by rules from 1958 (with some later modification)”, says José Luis Vila Moriente, president of the Spanish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (Secpre).

He continues: “In private health, there are doctors who use misleading titles like ‘cosmetic surgeon,’ and this confuses patients, because they believe that a plastic surgeon is going to operate on them.”

The Association for the Defense of the Patient of Spain, which advises victims of medical-sanitary malpractice cases, received between 2016 and 2020 a total of 67,083 complaints, which caused 3,717 deaths.

Of the 13,000 performed in 2021, 300 are due to plastic, reconstructive or aesthetic surgery, although the number could be much higher, says Carmen Flores, president of the association for more than two decades.

“There are many people who don’t report out of fear or shame, because their closest circle doesn’t know they’ve been operated on and they don’t want to say. So we estimate that there are many more victims.”