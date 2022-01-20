there is a possibility of readjustment of servers next year

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday that there is a possibility that federal public servants will be awarded a salary readjustment next year.

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s Pingo nos Is program, Bolsonaro said that the servers deserve a readjustment, but acknowledged that there is no slack in the Union Budget this year.

The president stated that he can do justice with three categories of civil servants and not with the others. He referred to the fact that there is a “general cry” for having reserved a readjustment for employees of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

“There is that old question for everyone: are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we will decide. I don’t want us to do injustice to public servants”, he said.

“We recognize work, the lag, inflation came heavy. But it was the high price of the pandemic… I recognize the work of the servers, they deserve readjustment, there is no slack in the Budget for the current year. occasion of the making of the same has deserved readjustment”, he amended.

Even after the recent protests by civil servants and threats of a strike, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, maintains the defense that no salary readjustment is granted to any category of the civil servants, not even to public security professionals, sources who participate told Reuters. of meetings in the folder.