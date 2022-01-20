Thousands of people volunteer to adopt hamsters that would be euthanized in Hong Kong | Society

Scientists around the world and health and veterinary authorities in Hong Kong say there is no evidence that animals play an important role in human contagion by the new coronavirus, but following a zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19, the Secretary of Health Sophia Chan said on Tuesday that she cannot rule out any possibility of transmission and therefore the government cannot take any chances.

Public broadcaster RTHK said some hamster owners were seen delivering their animals to a government facility. Meanwhile, on social media, several groups of volunteers quickly formed to identify possible new owners for the unwanted rodents.

Ocean, 29, who owns a hamster and runs the ‘Hong Kong the Cute Hamster Group’ on the social media app Telegram, told Reuters the group had been contacted by nearly 3,000 people willing to take care of the animals temporarily. “Many pet owners are not familiar with the exact risks and end up giving up on their hamsters,” she said.

Bowie, one of the group’s volunteers, now owns two new hamsters. He states that “the life of animals is also life. Today it could be hamsters or rabbits, tomorrow it could be cats or dogs”.