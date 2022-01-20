Three health posts in Brusque now exclusively serve patients with flu symptoms

On his return after 15 days of vacation, the mayor of Brusque, Ari Vequi, announced this Wednesday, 19, that three Basic Health Units will, as of Friday, 21, be exclusively for the reception of patients from flu-like symptoms in the districts of Azambuja, Limeira Baixa and Steffen.

“They will help the existing points, such as the Central Polyclinic, the Mobile Unit at the bus station, the Testing Center at the Arena and the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim Hospitals”, points out Ari Vequi.

At the locations, medical care, medication dispensing, testing and certificates are now offered, when necessary. SUS users with other demands, such as pregnant and postpartum women, people undergoing continuous treatment and other diseases, other than respiratory, should go to other health units in the network in the municipality.

New testing protocol

The Secretary of Health, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, adds that, due to the great demand for care for respiratory symptoms, testing is also carried out through the adoption of criteria that change the protocol, following the recommendation of the Regional Intermanagers Commission (CIR) and the state government. According to the guidelines, “doctors are authorized to test people who present more important symptoms or who indicate a greater risk of possible hospitalization”, he explains.

In other cases, according to the secretary, what is technically called a ‘presumptive diagnosis’ will be carried out. “We will withdraw, take the necessary measures and treat as if they were positive, in case they have symptoms”, he argues. “The tests will be carried out at all health posts where they are being made available, only with stricter criteria, due to the great demand”.

Prevention

Also according to Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, the measure is preventive and follows Deliberation 01/2022 of the Intermunicipal Health Consortium of the Middle Valley of Itajaí (CIR), because, in the future, it may be difficult to acquire tests, not only in the city, but across the country.

Despite this, the head of the Department of Health considers that the situation is calm. He confirms that the movement of demand for consultations is great in hospitals, in the Polyclinic and in the Mobile Care Unit, which currently already receive respiratory symptomatic patients. “Fortunately, we don’t have any serious cases, we don’t have, at the moment, any patient needing ICU and also, in this outbreak, we don’t have any deaths”, he ponders.

“We are in a new, different pandemic, in which the virus spreads more easily but is less aggressive than in the first phase”, analyzes Osvaldo Quirino, once again asking for the collaboration of the entire community to maintain preventive care: using mask and alcohol gel, maintain social distance both at home and at work and avoid agglomerations.

