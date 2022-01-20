Tiago Abravanel is the target of homophobic comment from Adrilles

Adrilles Jorge made a homophobic comment about Tiago Abravanel, one of the participants of BBB 22. During the Morning Show program, on Jovem Pan, the former BBB, who was in the 15th edition of the reality, said that the singer and presenter “does not need to be very gay”.

They’ll call me homophobic, but damn it. Tiago is very gay. He wasn’t that gay. He is affected and disheveled. He wasn’t like that. He’s a great actor, he was more discreet. I’m not homophobic, but I think he’s pushing to speak to an LGBTQIA+ base. You don’t have to be that gay.

Adrilles on Jovem Pan’s ‘Morning Show’.

wanted by splash, Jovem Pan said it will not comment on Adrilles Jorge’s statements on the morning show.

Tiago Abravanel is the grandson of Silvio Santos, owner of SBT. He said, in conversation with colleagues in confinement, that he is “surprised” for not answering questions about the presenter so far.

He was also one of the participants of the “Super Dança dos Famosos”, shown in 2021 on TV Globo. When remembering the dispute, Abravanel also commented on the machismo in dance.

The report also sought out the family of Tiago Abravanel, who has not yet commented on the former BBB’s statements.