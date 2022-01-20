Tiago Abravanel remembers Dance of the Famous

Tiago Abravanel opened the game about his life to his brother Rodrigo Mussi, today, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Among various details about his motivation for being on the reality show, influential family and life in confinement, he shared a story from his childhood.

The actor said that after watching a video of Russian-American dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, he wanted to start dancing ballet. But the desire did not go forward, for it was not something encouraged among men.

“There’s a story that, when I was four years old, my mother lost me in a ballet clothing store, that she had gone to buy things for my sister. And when she found me I was in front of the TV, watching the [Mikhail] Baryshnikov, who is one of the greatest dancers in the world,” he said.

“And I said to my mother, ‘How can a man dance?’ I didn’t know men could dance. And she said yes,” he said. “So I said I wanted to be a dancer.”

“On my next birthday, my father gave me a boxing glove as a gift,” lamented Silvio Santos’ grandson. “And I grew up, as much as my mother had always encouraged art, I grew up understanding that men can’t dance.”

“So imagine for me how challenging it was to do ‘Dança dos Famosos'”, he commented. “It was the realization of a dream and, at the same time, a challenge”.

Abravanel participated in “Super Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) in 2021, eliminated in August, finishing the program in third place. His partner was dancer Brennda Martins.