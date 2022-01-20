Tiago Abravanel says he doesn’t want to kiss anyone on reality

While some brothers talked in the outdoor area of ​​”BBB 22″ (TV Globo), Eslovênia and Tiago Abravanel talked about relationships. Eslô revealed that she has been single for a while and Tiago spoke of the prejudice for living in an open marriage with Fernando Poli, seven years ago.

“I have three months alone, almost four”, began Miss Pernambuco, laughing. “It’s a flirt, I get it”, said the grandson of Silvio Santos. “I’m not a flirt, I stay with one, I stay a little while, it’s over and f**k”, he said. “So, flirt”, reaffirmed Tiago.

Eslô said she prefers to be alone and has gone seven months without dating. “I love being with no one. For me it’s the best moment. No stress, no overthinking. I love having someone, but I’m a lot of the moment”, he said. “I don’t have any conclusions on this matter, but are you afraid of getting involved here and disrupting the game?”, he asked.

“No, never. If I feel it and the person feels it too, let’s go. I want to analyze that if I think about staying, having a thing with someone it’s obvious that I’ll want to protect it. If I were to have something with someone I have to think about it. not interfere with the game”, he added.

Tiago listened attentively and said that he still hasn’t thought about getting involved with anyone. “I didn’t think about it, you know? My husband said: ‘You’re not going to kiss anyone in there, right?'”, she revealed. “He spoke, and you?”, asked the sister. “He said: ‘A kiss or two can even..’ Then he said: ‘No, better not..Don’t kiss anyone”, he revealed.

Brazil still doesn’t understand that it’s different, right? Like, people don’t necessarily understand that the fact that I kiss… If I’m with my husband and we want to catch someone together, we have that freedom. But me being here and him out there is better not..

, said Tiago Abravanel.

Eslô said he understood his colleague’s concern to expose himself for being an artist. “I think you’re very well resolved and I think that’s amazing. But I understand and only you saying that, people already know. So, I think it’s no use, like, arriving at a moment you want and saying ‘better not because people won’t understand’, I don’t think it would be interesting because it’s you, hey.”, guided Miss Pernambuco.

“I don’t think so. Looking this far, I think zero”, concluded the presenter.

Tiago’s sister, Lígia Abravanel, in an interview with “Space do Muka” on Twitter, revealed that Fernando Poli, the presenter’s husband, allowed Silvio Santos’ grandson to kiss other participants of the reality show, but with the condition of not going to the duvet with anyone.