title is forged in teaser; check out

The title of the new epic Amazon Prime Video series whose events precede those of the “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” sagas has been revealed: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

The name brings meaning to fans of JRR Tolkien’s work, as it anticipates the forge of the Rings of Power, the epic story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age.

“This is a title that we imagined could be on the spine of a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” said showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen — but before there was the One, there were many… and we are excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The images are incredible and will thrill fans of the universe created by Tolkien, but in the Brazilian version (above) there is no narration of the famous Poem do Anel: “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky / Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone / Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die / One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne / In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie”, which in Portuguese would be: “Three Rings for the Elf-Kings under this sky / Seven for the Dwarf-Lords in their rocky halls / Nine for the Mortal Men doomed to die / One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne / In the land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.’

Prime Video reported that the teaser images were captured from a physical, hand-crafted blacksmith foundry forge, with molten metal spilling out to form the series title. The process was captured in slow motion, with the title appearing in silver metal, with lines of elven writing providing the final detail.

The series will bring to the screen the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth, set thousands of years before the franchises we saw on the big screen. The expectation is to take viewers into this fantastical era, which is threatened by the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has several seasons planned and will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video, starting on September 2nd.

