To advisers, Leila says that Palmeiras did not give up and increased the offer for Alario

In a meeting held on Monday night (18) with the councilors’ base that supports it politically in the palm trees, president Leila Pereira said that the club has in the Argentine Lucas Alario its main option to be the reinforcement for the attack dreamed of by coach Abel Ferreira. As predicted, however, the reinforcement would only come after the Club World Cup, whose registration closes on the 24th.

Details of the conversation between Leila and her political group were discovered by the THROW! through people inside the club.

The representative alviverde guaranteed that after Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, refused to release Alario on a one-year loan for 1 million euros (approximately R$ 6.2 million), Verdão holds talks and waits for the club that owns the rights of the Argentine hire a striker for the reserve of the Czech Patrik Schick, owner of 18 goals in 20 matches in the season and absolute holder of the position.

Charged for the arrival of a number 9 shirt, which, if not promised to the crowd, went to Abel, Leila assured that Palmeiras increased the proposal by Alario and took the deadline for an answer.

The information is not new. It was anticipated by the Argentine portal TyC, which informed two new offers from Palmeiras to the 29-year-old player. One loan, already refused, of 2 million euros (approximately R$ 12.4 million) with a purchase option.

The other, of 9 million euros (about R$ 55.7 million) to have Alario permanently, would still be on Leverkusen’s table.

Leila told the counselors that the insistence on the Argentine is due to the player’s desire to play for Palmeiras and also for the approval of Abel.

The Germans’ objective has always been to recover at least a good part of the 25 million euros (approximately R$158.29 million currently) that they paid to River Plate, from Argentina, to have Alario in 2017.

Revealed by Colón, Alario gained prominence at River, where he participated in the conquest of the 2015 Copa Libertadores and played in that year’s World Cup for the Argentines. His situation at Leverkusen since his arrival has worsened. Starter at the beginning, being the team’s top scorer, this season he has often not been on the bench. Altogether in the year there were only 16 matches played and one goal scored.

The representative alviverde said that the situation is explained to Abel, who understood the situation and will compete in the World Cup with the current group.

according to L! revealed, within Palmeiras there is one last option for the position: Danilo Pereira. The 22-year-old is leaning against Ajax, in the Netherlands, where he has been since 2018 after playing in the youth categories of several clubs, such as Portuguesa, Corinthians, Audax, Ponte Preta, Vasco and Santos.

Since then, Danilo’s numbers have even been impressive. There were nine goals in 17 matches for the Ajax first team, but the Dutch saw their market value grow timidly. Of the 2 million euros (about R$ 12.6 million) paid to Peixe at the time, today the athlete is valued at 4.2 million euros (approximately R$ 26.4 million).

Two alternatives make things easier for Verdão: the player’s desire to work at the club and his contract, which ends in June and there is so far no Dutch interest in the renewal.

